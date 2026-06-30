GTA VI pre-orders: Xbox rejects reports that PS5 is winning by a huge margin

Microsoft has responded to reports suggesting that PlayStation is dominating Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) pre-orders. The conversation picked up after IGN shared data indicating that PS5 pre-orders were ahead of Xbox Series X and Series S by an 8:1 ratio. Also Read: Grand Theft Auto VI: 8 things to know before pre-ordering GTA 6

IGN had also made it clear that these figures came from purchases made through its own affiliate links and should not be treated as official pre-order numbers. Even so, the data quickly gained attention across the gaming community and sparked debate over which platform players are choosing ahead of the game’s launch. Also Read: GTA 6 physical box won’t include a disc at launch, report hints at later release

Microsoft says the numbers do not show actual pre-orders

Responding to the claims, Microsoft told Windows Central that the figures being shared should not be treated as actual pre-order data. The company said it has seen record pre-orders for GTA VI and asked people to wait for official numbers instead of drawing conclusions from affiliate link activity.

The statement came as discussions around the report continued online. While Microsoft did not share any sales figures of its own, it made it clear that the affiliate data being circulated does not reflect the company’s overall pre-order performance.

The figures, however, were based only on purchases made through IGN’s affiliate links and not on official sales data. That means they don’t include pre-orders placed through the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store or other retailers, so they don’t paint the complete picture.

Why PS5 could still be ahead

Even though Microsoft has dismissed the 8:1 claim, it wouldn’t be surprising if the PS5 version is selling more copies. One of the biggest reasons is simply the number of consoles already in players’ hands.

Sony has confirmed that PS5 sales have crossed 93 million units worldwide. Microsoft no longer shares Xbox console sales, but industry estimates place Xbox Series X and Series S sales at around 35 million units. With a much larger install base, it is natural for PlayStation to account for a bigger share of pre-orders.

Another factor is Sony’s marketing partnership with Rockstar Games. The companies have been promoting GTA 6 together, with recent promotional material highlighting that the game “plays best” on PS5. While that does not make the game exclusive, it does give PlayStation greater visibility during the marketing campaign.

GTA VI pre-orders now live

Rockstar Games officially opened GTA VI pre-orders on June 25 ahead of the game’s November 19 release. The Standard Edition has been priced at Rs 5,999 ($79.99 in the US), while the Ultimate Edition costs Rs 7,499 ($99.99 in the US).

The pricing itself has generated discussion, but another topic gaining attention is the cost of gaming hardware. Both Microsoft and Sony have increased console prices over the past few years. Console prices have also gone up over the past few years. Microsoft recently announced another price increase for Xbox hardware, while Sony has also raised PS5 prices in several markets.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

While people continue to debate which console is leading in pre-orders, the bigger picture hasn’t really changed. GTA VI continues to be one of the most anticipated game launches in recent years, and both PlayStation and Xbox are expected to see strong demand when Rockstar’s next title finally arrives later this year.