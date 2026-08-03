Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G launches with 6 years of updates under Rs 25,000: ALL details

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in India as its latest F-series smartphone. The phone brings a few upgrades over its predecessor, including a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, a bigger 6,000mAh battery and a 120Hz AMOLED display. An interesting fact is that Samsung is also promising six years of Android OS upgrades and security updates with the device. Also Read: Flipkart Freedom Sale 2026: Galaxy S26, S25, A57 and more to get big discounts

So, what does the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G offer? Here’s a look at its price, specifications and features. Also Read: Buying a smartphone in August? Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO and more may raise prices

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G price in India

The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G comes in three variants: Also Read: August 2026 smartphone launches: 5 phones worth waiting for

6GB + 128GB: Rs 25,999

8GB + 128GB: Rs 29,999

8GB + 256GB: Rs 34,999

As of the launch offer, these variants are available at these prices:

6GB + 128GB: Rs 23,999

8GB + 128GB: Rs 27,999

8GB + 256GB: Rs 32,999

The smartphone will go on sale from August 8 via Flipkart during the Freedom Sale. It will be available in Aura Green and Alpha Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G specifications and features

The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ and offers up to 1,400 nits peak brightness.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. You can further expand the storage up to 2TB using a microSD card. On the software front, the phone runs Android 16-based One UI 8.5 out of the box. Samsung has also confirmed that it will receive six generations of Android updates along with six years of security patches.

For photography, the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G gets a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. There’s also a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Samsung says the rear camera supports 4K video recording. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Apart from these, Samsung has added a handful of AI-powered features to the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G, including Object Eraser, My Filter, AI Edits and AI Voice Transcription.

Apart from these, the smartphone also comes with Samsung Knox Security, Samsung Wallet, Private Album, Quick Share and Direct Voicemail. It also gets stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Alternatives

If you are looking for some alternatives, then within Rs 30,000, you can consider these options: