JioTag 2 launched in India with Android and iPhone support: Price, features, more

Reliance Jio has recently upgraded its JioTag 2 in India as the successor to its original Bluetooth tracker. While the overall purpose remains the same, simply to help you keep track of everyday items like keys, wallets and bags, the second-generation model brings one major upgrade — it now works with both Android and iPhone devices. Also Read: Jio's new Rs 55 plan offers 1,000+ live TV channels: Here's everything included

Earlier, JioTag used to come with ecosystem limitations. With JioTag 2, that’s no longer the case. The tracker now supports both Google Find Hub and Apple Find My, making it a more useful option regardless of which smartphone you use. What else does it bring? Read on. Also Read: What is Jio AI Call Agent? Here's everything Reliance announced

JioTag 2 price in India

The JioTag 2 is priced at Rs 1,249 in India. You can also get an instant bank discount of up to Rs 50, bringing the effective price down to Rs 1,199. Also Read: Reliance Jio Rs 749 postpaid plan bundles Netflix Basic, Prime Lite and JioHotstar subscriptions

The tracker is available in Black, Red and Green colour options and can currently be purchased through Amazon India.

JioTag 2 features

The biggest highlight of the JioTag 2 is its support for both Android and iOS ecosystems. If you use Android, then it can be tracked through Google Find Hub, while iPhone users can use Apple Find My. If the tracker is nearby, you can make it ring using its built-in speaker, which can go up to 120dB. This should make it easier to find misplaced items around the house or office. Once the tracker moves outside Bluetooth range, you can still check its last known or approximate location through the supported tracking networks.

Moreover, Jio has also refreshed the design of the JioTag 2 compared to the previous version. It comes with an IP64 rating, which means it is protected against dust and water splashes. The tracker runs on a replaceable battery that is claimed to last for up to one year. Jio is also bundling an extra battery in the box. Another thing worth noting is that the JioTag 2 doesn’t require a SIM card or mobile data connection. It uses beacon technology and nearby compatible devices to help update its location.

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If you’re looking for an affordable smart tracker to keep tabs on your everyday essentials, the JioTag 2 now makes a stronger case than before, especially with support for both Apple’s and Google’s tracking networks.