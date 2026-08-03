Flipkart Freedom Sale 2026: Galaxy S26, S25, A57 and more to get big discounts

Flipkart is all set to host its Freedom Sale 2026 ahead of Independence Day in India. Set to begin on August 8th, the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2026 is expected to bring a bunch of premium and mid-range smartphones at an affordable price, which holds importance for buyers amidst the continuous rise in prices. Also Read: Buying a smartphone in August? Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO and more may raise prices

Among a bunch of exciting deals, Samsung is one of the brands expected to offer massive discounts across its lineup. Whether you’re planning to buy a flagship Galaxy S series phone or a more affordable Galaxy A or Galaxy F series device, Flipkart has already revealed sale prices for several models. Here are some of the deals that you must check. Also Read: August 2026 smartphone launches: 5 phones worth waiting for

Flipkart Freedom Sale 2026: Best Samsung smartphone deals

As you will rush to the Flipkart app, you will find several options for Samsung smartphone deals at an affordable price, which are set to go live during the sale. Here’s a quick list of the Samsung deals: Also Read: After Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, all eyes on iPhone Ultra: 5 things to expect from Apple's first foldable

Phone Teased Flipkart Sale Price Launch Price Samsung Galaxy S26 Rs 79,999 Rs 87,999 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Rs 1,30,999 Rs 1,39,999 Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Price yet to be revealed Rs 1,19,999 Samsung Galaxy S25 Rs 59,999 Rs 74,999 Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Rs 79,999 (leak) Rs 99,999 Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Rs 69,999 (leak) Rs 1,09,999 Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Rs 47,999 Rs 59,999 Samsung Galaxy A57 Rs 51,499 Rs 58,999 Samsung Galaxy A37 Rs 36,499 Rs 45,999 Samsung Galaxy A36 Rs 26,999 Rs 42,999 Samsung Galaxy F70e Rs 14,999 Rs 18,999 Samsung Galaxy F07 Rs 11,399 Rs 11,999

Should you wait for the sale?

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone and Samsung phones are one of the options in consideration, then waiting for the sale is a wise idea. As teased prices suggest, this will allow you to save huge even on premium devices. For example, the Galaxy S26 will be available for Rs 79,999, while the Galaxy S25 has been listed at Rs 59,999.

If you are looking for slightly more affordable phones, then the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A36 will be some good options too. For buyers on a tighter budget, the Galaxy F70e will be available at Rs 13,999.

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However, note that these prices are subject to availability during the sale, additional saving options through bank offers and exchange bonuses, which will effectively reduce the prices of these smartphones. Popular Samsung smartphones usually go out of stock quickly during major Flipkart sale events. So, if you’re planning to upgrade, it may be worth placing your order early once the sale goes live.