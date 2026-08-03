Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch TV debuts in India with RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro

Sony has expanded its premium television portfolio in India with the launch of the Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV, the company’s largest television ever. Designed for home theatre enthusiasts and luxury entertainment setups, the new flagship model brings Sony’s latest RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro technology, a 4K 120Hz display, XR Processor, and a powerful 12-speaker audio system. Also Read: Sony Expands BRAVIA Theatre Portfolio in India with New Premium Audio Lineup

Alongside the 115-inch flagship, Sony has also introduced a 98-inch Bravia 7 II model, further expanding its premium TV lineup in the country. Also Read: Sony Bravia 3 S30 Series 4K Smart TVs launched in India: Check price, features

Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch Price in India

The Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch carries an official retail price of Rs. 45,99,900. However, Sony is offering the television at a Best Buy price of Rs. 28,99,990 for a limited period. Also Read: Sony Bravia X70L 4K LED TV with Google TV, Dolby Audio launched

The newly launched Sony Bravia 7 II 98-inch is available at a Best Buy price of Rs. 8,71,990.

Sony says both televisions will soon be available through Sony Centres, Sony Exclusive Stores, ShopatSC.com, leading electronics retailers, and major e-commerce platforms across India.

Sony Bravia 9 II

Model Price (India) 75-inch Rs. 8,39,900 85-inch Rs. 9,89,900 115-inch Rs. 45,99,900 (Retail Price) 115-inch Best Buy Price Rs. 28,99,990

Sony Bravia 7 II

Model Price (India) 55-inch Rs. 3,59,900 65-inch Rs. 4,39,900 75-inch Rs. 6,19,900 85-inch Rs. 7,19,900 98-inch Best Buy Price Rs. 8,71,990

Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch specifications

The highlight of Sony’s latest flagship TV is its massive 115-inch (292cm) 4K LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the company’s proprietary RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro technology, which independently controls red, green, and blue LEDs to deliver improved colour accuracy, higher brightness levels, and deeper contrast.

Sony claims the technology offers the widest colour volume available in its current television lineup.

Driving the display is Sony’s BRAVIA XR Processor, which enhances picture quality using technologies such as:

XR Contrast Booster 40

XR Motion Clarity

XR Clear Image

RGB TRILUMINOS Max

Live Colour Technology

Smooth Colour Gradation

X-Wide Angle Pro

Luminance Booster Pro

The television supports multiple HDR formats, including:

Dolby Vision

HDR10

HLG

IMAX Enhanced

These technologies aim to deliver more realistic colours, improved brightness, and better viewing angles.

Built for Gaming

Sony has also equipped the Bravia 9 II with several gaming-focused features, especially for PlayStation 5 users.

The TV supports:

4K resolution at 120Hz

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

eARC

Source-Based Tone Mapping (SBTM)

Auto HDR Tone Mapping

Auto Genre Picture Mode for PS5

12-Speaker Audio System

Audio is handled by Sony’s Acoustic Multi-Audio+ system featuring a total of 12 speakers, including:

Two subwoofers

Eight full-range speakers

Two tweeters

The system delivers 85W audio output and supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and DTS, offering an immersive cinematic sound experience.

Google TV and Connectivity

The Sony Bravia 9 II runs on the Google TV operating system and includes 32GB of internal storage, built-in voice search, and an integrated microphone.

Sony has also confirmed that Gemini for Google TV will be rolled out through a future OTA update, enabling AI-powered voice interactions on compatible Bravia models.

Connectivity options include:

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

Four HDMI ports

Two USB ports

Ethernet port

Chromecast built-in

Apple AirPlay

Apple HomeKit

RF and Satellite inputs

Sony Bravia 9 II Lineup

With the introduction of the 115-inch model, Sony’s True RGB Bravia lineup now spans seven screen sizes, ranging from 55 inches to 115 inches.

The company already offers:

75-inch Bravia 9 II

85-inch Bravia 9 II

The Bravia 7 II series is also available in multiple sizes, including 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and the newly launched 98-inch variant.

Availability

The 75-inch and 85-inch Bravia 9 II models are already available in India, while the newly launched 115-inch Bravia 9 II will go on sale soon through Sony Centres, Sony Exclusive Stores, ShopatSC.com, leading electronics retailers, and major e-commerce platforms.

The 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch Bravia 7 II models are currently available across India. The newly announced 98-inch Bravia 7 II will also be available through the same sales channels.

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