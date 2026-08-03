Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch TV debuts in India with RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro

Edited by Deepti Ratnam |Published: Aug 03, 2026, 05:30 PM (IST)
Sony has expanded its premium television portfolio in India with the launch of the Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV, the company’s largest television ever. Designed for home theatre enthusiasts and luxury entertainment setups, the new flagship model brings Sony’s latest RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro technology, a 4K 120Hz display, XR Processor, and a powerful 12-speaker audio system. Also Read: Sony Expands BRAVIA Theatre Portfolio in India with New Premium Audio Lineup
Alongside the 115-inch flagship, Sony has also introduced a 98-inch Bravia 7 II model, further expanding its premium TV lineup in the country. Also Read: Sony Bravia 3 S30 Series 4K Smart TVs launched in India: Check price, features
The Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch carries an official retail price of Rs. 45,99,900. However, Sony is offering the television at a Best Buy price of Rs. 28,99,990 for a limited period. Also Read: Sony Bravia X70L 4K LED TV with Google TV, Dolby Audio launched
The newly launched Sony Bravia 7 II 98-inch is available at a Best Buy price of Rs. 8,71,990.
Sony says both televisions will soon be available through Sony Centres, Sony Exclusive Stores, ShopatSC.com, leading electronics retailers, and major e-commerce platforms across India.
|Model
|Price (India)
|75-inch
|Rs. 8,39,900
|85-inch
|Rs. 9,89,900
|115-inch
|Rs. 45,99,900 (Retail Price)
|115-inch Best Buy Price
|Rs. 28,99,990
|Model
|Price (India)
|55-inch
|Rs. 3,59,900
|65-inch
|Rs. 4,39,900
|75-inch
|Rs. 6,19,900
|85-inch
|Rs. 7,19,900
|98-inch Best Buy Price
|Rs. 8,71,990
The highlight of Sony’s latest flagship TV is its massive 115-inch (292cm) 4K LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the company’s proprietary RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro technology, which independently controls red, green, and blue LEDs to deliver improved colour accuracy, higher brightness levels, and deeper contrast.
Sony claims the technology offers the widest colour volume available in its current television lineup.
Driving the display is Sony’s BRAVIA XR Processor, which enhances picture quality using technologies such as:
The television supports multiple HDR formats, including:
These technologies aim to deliver more realistic colours, improved brightness, and better viewing angles.
Sony has also equipped the Bravia 9 II with several gaming-focused features, especially for PlayStation 5 users.
The TV supports:
Audio is handled by Sony’s Acoustic Multi-Audio+ system featuring a total of 12 speakers, including:
The system delivers 85W audio output and supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and DTS, offering an immersive cinematic sound experience.
The Sony Bravia 9 II runs on the Google TV operating system and includes 32GB of internal storage, built-in voice search, and an integrated microphone.
Sony has also confirmed that Gemini for Google TV will be rolled out through a future OTA update, enabling AI-powered voice interactions on compatible Bravia models.
Connectivity options include:
With the introduction of the 115-inch model, Sony’s True RGB Bravia lineup now spans seven screen sizes, ranging from 55 inches to 115 inches.
The company already offers:
The Bravia 7 II series is also available in multiple sizes, including 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and the newly launched 98-inch variant.
The 75-inch and 85-inch Bravia 9 II models are already available in India, while the newly launched 115-inch Bravia 9 II will go on sale soon through Sony Centres, Sony Exclusive Stores, ShopatSC.com, leading electronics retailers, and major e-commerce platforms.
The 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch Bravia 7 II models are currently available across India. The newly announced 98-inch Bravia 7 II will also be available through the same sales channels.
This makes the article more comprehensive and SEO-friendly, as readers searching for the price of any Bravia 9 II or Bravia 7 II model can find all the information in one place.