WWDC 2023: Indore-girl among Apple's Swift Student Challenge winners

Apple is set to host its Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) 2023 next week. Ahead of the event, the company has announced the winners of this year’s Apple WWDC 23 Swift Student Challenge. Among the winners this year is a 20-year-old girl from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who has created a mobile app that is designed to help users strengthen their eye muscles. Also Read - Nvidia joins $1 trillion valuation club: Here’s how it rose to the top

Who is Asmi Jain — winner of the WWDC 2023 Swift Student Challenge?

Asmi Jain is a 20-year-old-girl studying in Indore’s Medi-Caps University. She is the one of the 375 winners of the WWDC23 Swift Student Challenge this year, unlike 350 winners until last year, who have been recognised for their ‘artistry and ingenuity’ by the company. Also Read - Apple Music Classical lands on Google Play Store before iPad or Mac

How she came with the idea of developing an app to strengthen eye muscles in an inspiring tale. While studying in college, Jain found out that her friend’s uncle had to undergo brain surgery due to which he was left with eye misalignment and facial paralysis. Also Read - WWDC 2023: How Apple has been preparing for launching its MR headset for years

On knowing this, Jain started designing an app to track a user’s eye movements as they try to follow a ball moving around the screen. Her app’s purpose is to help strengthen the eye muscles. “It was important for me to create an app playground that could positively impact the lives of people like him,” Jain said while talking about her app.

While it was inspired by her friend’s uncle’s condition, Jain hopes that her app can be used by people with a variety of eye conditions and injuries.

“My next goal is to get feedback and make sure it’s effective and user-friendly, and then release it on the App Store. Ultimately, I want to expand it so that it helps strengthen all of the muscles in the face, and I hope it can one day serve as a therapy tool that people like my friend’s uncle can use at their own pace,” she added.

Apple says that Jain’s desire to use coding to solve problems in the healthcare sector springs from many years spent volunteering to help those around her. Recently, she and a bunch of her friends created a forum at her university so that their classmates had a support system for working through tough coding problems.

“When you feel as though you’re part of something bigger, it motivates you and drives you to do better…Coding lets me create things that help my friends and my community. And it gives me a sense of independence that is very empowering,” the first-time winner of Apple’s WWDC 23 Swift Student Challenge said today.