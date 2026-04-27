iPhone 18 Pro Launch: 5 things Apple really needs to fix this time

iPhone 18 Pro launch: Every year, the iPhone launch comes with a familiar feeling – curiosity, expectations, and honestly, a bit of predictability. But things might be slightly different this time. Reports suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro could play a bigger role in Apple’s upcoming lineup, especially when rumours say that Apple may bring the first-ever foldable too this September along with the Pro series. Also Read: How to get the best deal on Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Complete discount and offer breakdown

But here’s the thing – if Apple really wants the iPhone 18 Pro to stand out, it can’t rely on small upgrades anymore. Based on recent leaks and reports, there are a few areas where Apple really needs to step up. And personally, I’ll only be excited if these five things are done properly with the iPhone 18 Pro series. Also Read: Apple under John Ternus: New products like iPhone fold and Smart Glasses expected

iPhone 18 Pro: Must-have upgrades

A bigger camera sensor

Why is it important? A larger sensor can capture more light, which directly improves low-light shots, dynamic range, and depth. Right now, Android phones like Xiaomi and Samsung are already launching their flagships with bigger sensors. If the iPhone 18 Pro sticks to similar hardware again, it will feel like the same story. That’s why Apple really needs to upgrade the camera sensor. Also Read: iPhone 18 to get powerful upgrade fans are waiting for

Zoom that actually matters

Zoom is one area where iPhones have quietly lagged. Yes, Apple introduced the tetraprism lens earlier, but the competition has moved faster. Phones today are offering better optical zoom and smarter AI-assisted zoom. If Apple can bring a stronger optical zoom along with its own version of enhanced zoom processing, it would make a real difference in everyday usage.

Larger battery

Battery life on iPhones is good. But battery tech? Not really changing much. There are reports that Apple could shift to silicon-carbon batteries, something Android brands (OnePlus 15, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Oppo Find X9 Pro, more) are already exploring. The benefit is that it allows more battery capacity without making the phone bulky. Currently, Apple uses a lithium-ion battery. If Apple gets this right, it could improve both battery life and design at the same time.

Faster Charging (Finally?)

This has been pending for years now. While competitors are pushing 60W, 80W, even higher charging speeds to 120W, iPhones are still playing it safe. Even wireless charging has moved faster on other brands. I’m not saying Apple needs to chase numbers blindly. But faster charging is no longer a luxury, it’s basic convenience now. And this is where Apple needs to stop holding back.

AI That Feels Useful

Apple’s AI story has been… slow. While companies like Google and Samsung are pushing AI features intensively, Apple is still catching up. Siri improvements, AI tools, everything feels like it’s still “coming soon.” And the AI eraser is honestly poor to even exist!

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The iPhone 18 Pro feels like the right moment to fix that. Not just announce AI, but actually make it useful in daily life. It doesn’t need to be revolutionary, but it does need to feel like a meaningful upgrade.