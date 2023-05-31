Apple Music Classical is now available on Google Play Store for Android users. The app will allow Android users to enjoy classical music without any distractions from other genres. The app is an extension of Apple Music services and works with an Apple Music or Apple One subscription. Also Read - Google confirms it was working on a second foldable phone: Here’s why it got dumped

Apple announced its plan to launch a classical music app after the acquisition of the classical music streaming service Primephonic in 2021, and the app debuted on iPhone this year in March. It is worth noting that the app was launched for Android before the release of an optimised version of the app for iPad and Mac.

The app offers more than five million tracks "from new releases to celebrated masterpieces, plus thousands of exclusive albums." In addition to this, it has more than 50 million data points with data attributes of 20,000+ composers, 115,000+ unique works and 350,000+ movements.

Users can search tracks by “composer, work, conductor, or even catalogue number, and find specific recordings instantly.” The maximum available audio quality of the music in the app is up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless.

Furthermore, while looking up music in the app, users will find all its associated recordings along with a hand-picked “Editor’s Choice” performance.

Apple Music Classical runs on Android 9 or later and is available around the world “where Apple Music is offered, excluding China, Japan, Korea, Russia, and Taiwan.”

My Photo Stream

Apple will discontinue its free iCloud feature ‘My Photo Stream’ on July 26. Users who are still using this feature have to switch to iCloud before that date.

“My Photo Stream is scheduled to be shut down on July 26, 2023,” Apple said.

‘My Photo Stream’ was introduced in 2011 with iCloud as a free way of syncing photos across different Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.

The app needed users to manually save media to their Camera Roll or Library and photos on ‘My Photo Stream’ were only available for a limited time. After that time, these photos could not be accessed in iCloud.

Also, it did not sync photos in their full quality. For these reasons, ‘My Photo Stream’ was eventually replaced by the more advanced iCloud Photo Library, which required paid storage.

iCloud Photos allows full quality photos and video sync between Apple devices and users do not have to move their photos to any place. The only restriction with iCloud is the amount of iCloud space users have in their paid plan.