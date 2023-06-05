Apple introduced a new Apple Silicon chipset, dubbed as the M2 Ultra, at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) 2023. This new chipset is the latest addition to the company’s M2 series of Apple Silicon chips, which also includes the Apple Silicon M2 and the Apple Silicon M2 Max, and it will be powering the next generation of desktops — a new Mac Studio and a new Mac Pro — that the company announced at the event. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2023: How to watch, what to expect from mixed reality headset to iOS 17

