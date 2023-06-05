comscore
Apple introduces M2 Ultra chipset, launches new Mac Studio, Mac Pro: Check India price, specs

Apple kicked off WWDC 2023 with a keynote address by Tim Cook. At the event, Apple introduced its M2 Ultra chipset. It also launched a new Mac Studio and Mac Pro.

Highlights

  • Apple's WWDC 2023 kicked off on June 3.
  • At the event, Apple introduced M2 Ultra chipset.
  • Apple also launched new Mac Pro and Mac Studio.
Mac Studio

Image: Apple

Apple introduced a new Apple Silicon chipset, dubbed as the M2 Ultra, at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) 2023. This new chipset is the latest addition to the company’s M2 series of Apple Silicon chips, which also includes the Apple Silicon M2 and the Apple Silicon M2 Max, and it will be powering the next generation of desktops — a new Mac Studio and a new Mac Pro — that the company announced at the event. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2023: How to watch, what to expect from mixed reality headset to iOS 17

This story is still developing… Also Read - Kuo says investors want Apple ChatGPT rival more than the XR headset

Also Read - New iPhone spyware uses an iMessage text to snoop on users: How can you protect yourself
  • Published Date: June 5, 2023 11:13 PM IST
