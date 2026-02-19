Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite launched in India with ZEISS cameras: Check price, specs here

Vivo has launched the V70 series in India as a successor to last year’s V60 series. The new lineup includes the Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite. The smartphones are equipped with Snapdragon chips and ZEISS-powered cameras. Both devices feature AMOLED screens with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. The V70 and V70 Elite will be available in India through Flipkart, Amazon, and the Vivo e-store. Also Read: Vivo X300 FE could launch soon: RAM, storage options, colours, price tipped

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite price in India

The standard Vivo V70 5G is priced at Rs 45,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs 49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It comes in two colourways – Passion Red and Lemon Yellow. Also Read: Thinking of switching from iPhone? Check these phones instead of iPhone 17 Pro

The V70 Elite, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 51,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 56,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The higher-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs 61,999. It is available in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black shades.

The Vivo V70 series is now available for pre-booking through Flipkart, Amazon, and the Vivo online store. The devices will go on sale starting February 26.

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite specifications

The V70 and V70 Elite feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,750 pixels) AMOLED display with 1.25mm slim bezels, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 459 PPI pixel density, and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness.

Internally, the Vivo V70 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The V70 Elite runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM with up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

In terms of cameras, both models feature ZEISS-tuned optics. The setup includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, both devices feature a 50MP ZEISS selfie camera.

Under the hood, the V70 and V70 Elite pack a 6,500mAh battery. The devices support 90W fast wired charging technology. Other features include 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, aerospace-grade aluminium frame, infrared blaster, and IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The Vivo V70 series runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box. The company has promised up to 4 generations of OS upgrades and 6 years of security updates for the devices.