OnePlus N6 launches in India with MediaTek Dimensity chip, 8000mAh battery: Price, offers, specs and more

OnePlus has launched a new budget smartphone — the OnePlus N6 — under the new ‘N’ series in India. The smartphone is positioned below the Nord lineup and is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset and an 8,000mAh battery. The OnePlus N6 will go on sale in India during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale. Here’s everything you need to know about the new device, including its price, offers, specs, and availability. Also Read: OnePlus N6's display, battery, cameras and other details confirmed ahead of June 30 launch

OnePlus N6 price in India, offers, sale date

The OnePlus N6 has been priced at Rs 22,999 in India for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The higher configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 24,999. It comes in two colour options — Midnight Green and Fresh Mint. Also Read: OnePlus Nord Buds 4 launched in India with 12mm drivers, ANC, 54-hour battery life: Price, features

The smartphone goes on sale in India on July 4 at 12 AM IST through Amazon, coinciding with the Prime Day sale. The OnePlus N6 will be offered with an exclusive discount of Rs 1,000 on the sale day along with a Rs 2,000 instant discount on Axis Bank and SBI card transactions. Also Read: Amazon Prime Day 2026: The hidden tech category that could offer the biggest discounts

OnePlus N6 specifications, features

OnePlus N6 sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,520 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1200 nits brightness (HBM), and 254 PPI pixel density. For durability, the device features military-grade build and comes with MIL-STD-810H certification to withstand accidental drops. It also ships with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, the OnePlus N6 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also features a vapour cooling system, offering a 5,300mm² heat dissipation area, for thermal management.

For photography, the OnePlus N6 sports a single 50MP f/1.8 aperture camera on the rear. The front houses an 8MP f/2.0 camera for selfies and video chats. The cameras support dual-view video recording, allowing usage of both front and rear cameras simultaneously.

The OnePlus N6 is backed by an 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired charging. It also offers 5W reverse wired charging to juice up accessories. The phone also supports bypass charging, which allows the power to go right to source while gaming.

In terms of software, OnePlus N6 runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. As per the company, the phone will receive two major OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

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Feature OnePlus N6 Display 6.8-inch HD+ (720 × 1,520 pixels) LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, Up to 1,200 nits (HBM), 254 PPI Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex RAM 4GB / 6GB Storage 128GB Rear Camera 50MP (f/1.8) Front Camera 8MP (f/2.0) Battery 8,000mAh Charging 45W wired fast charging, 5W reverse wired charging Operating System Android 16-based OxygenOS 16

OnePlus N6’s rivalry with another OnePlus device

The OnePlus N6 faces neck-to-neck competition from the company’s own Nord CE 6 Lite, which is priced at Rs 25,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. At a difference of just Rs 1,000, the Nord CE 6 Lite offers an extra camera on the rear and a better chipset, while the N6 brings in a larger battery.