Vivo X Fold 6 debuts with 7,000mAh battery, 200MP camera: Price, specs and more

Vivo has launched its latest foldable smartphone — the Vivo X Fold 6 — in China. The new model succeeds the X Fold 5 and brings upgrades across the board, including a larger battery, a new flagship chipset, improved cameras and software features aimed at multitasking. The company is also continuing its partnership with ZEISS for the camera system. Also Read: iQOO 15, 15R, Neo 10 and Vivo T5 Pro get a price hike in India: Check new prices

Vivo has not announced an India launch yet, but the device will go on sale in China from July 1. Also Read: Vivo X Fold 6 launch timeline leaked: THESE upgrades are expected

Vivo X Fold 6 price and availability

The Vivo X Fold 6 starts at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs 1,11,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 8,999 (around Rs 1,25,000), while the 16GB + 512GB version costs CNY 9,999 (approximately Rs 1,38,900). Also Read: 11 key Apple products to launch in second half of 2026

At the top of the lineup is the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage variant, priced at CNY 10,999 (around Rs 1,53,000). Vivo has also introduced a Black Gold Edition with the same 16GB + 1TB configuration for CNY 11,299 (roughly Rs 1,57,000). The phone comes in Blue Hole, Polar Night and Salt Lake colour options, while the Black Gold finish is exclusive to the special edition.

Vivo X Fold 6 specs, features

The Vivo X Fold 6 features an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display with Samsung’s M14 luminescent material, QHD+ resolution, HDR support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports up to 1.07 billion colours, covers the DCI-P3 colour gamut and offers a 300Hz touch sampling rate. According to Vivo, the panel can reach up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness.

On the outside, the phone gets a 6.51-inch AMOLED cover display with similar specifications. Vivo has also used improved nanocrystal glass protection for the outer screen, while the hinge is rated to withstand up to 600,000 folds.

Powering the phone is the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. The foldable runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6 Fold and brings updates to Vivo’s Origin Workbench, allowing users to run up to five apps at once.

The Vivo X Fold 6 comes with a ZEISS-tuned triple rear camera setup. It includes a 200MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with support for up to 100x digital zoom. Vivo has also introduced support for its second-generation 200mm external telephoto lens, which works with the 3x telephoto camera to deliver native 8.3x and lossless 17x zoom.

For selfies and video calls, there are two 20MP cameras, one on the cover display and another on the inner screen. The phone supports video recording up to 8K and also includes Dolby Vision support for 4K 60fps recording.

The device packs a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, making it one of the largest batteries seen on a foldable smartphone. It supports 80W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging.

The Vivo X Fold 6 carries IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

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The foldable measures 4.4mm when unfolded and 9.4mm when folded, while weighing around 228g. As of now, Vivo has only announced the phone for the Chinese market, with no official word on its global or India launch.