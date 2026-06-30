WhatsApp starts rolling out username reservations ahead of global launch

WhatsApp has always been known for bringing enhancements and features on its platform to increase the user experience. This time the instant messaging app has started rolling out a long awaited username reservation feature. What’s interesting about this feature is that it will allow users to secure a unique username before the broader launch. The feature will be rolled out later this year. The Meta-owned app’s new addition is aimed at improving user privacy by letting people connect through usernames. This means, rather than sharing their phone numbers, they just have to enter the unique username. The eligible user will start receiving an i-app notification as soon as feature will become available. Also Read: WhatsApp working on unread chat summary feature: Can you finally read all unread chats in seconds?

What is Username Reservations?

As announced by the messaging platform’s official page, people can now book their desired names before the official rollout. To prevent customers from missing out on their chosen name, users can register a unique name for the feature as early as possible. Also Read: WhatsApp to introduce feature where messages disappear after reading for Android users

The user name reservation will be rolling out over the next few months, says WhatsApp. After being added to an account, users will be notified with an in-app message to reserve a name. Also Read: WhatsApp Alert: Older Android Devices to Lose Support in 2025

How it will improve privacy?

Unlike social media handles, WhatsApp states that usernames are mainly made for being a privateness function. When the feature is fully available, users will have the ability to enter their username as the first step in the conversation with a new person or business, rather than their phone number.

The business also stated that the usernames need not necessarily match the handles from Instagram or Facebook or other social media. Users will also be able to change their usernames as they wish.

Additionally, WhatsApp will not have a public username directory or a searchable database to further safeguard privacy. This means that someone has to know a user’s exact username before they can make their initial conversation.

You can also add optional username

WhatsApp is also adding an optional username key that allows users to have more control over who they can talk to. If activated, the recipient of a new message sent by a user via username will require this special key in order to initiate a conversation.

The key may be updated or changed by users at their own discretion, in addition to the usernames, which adds to users’ privacy.

Why WhatsApp has launched reservations early?

The company claims it has decided to roll out reservations before the entire rollout due to WhatsApp’s current number of users of over three billion people globally. There’s a greater chance that more than one person will wish to use the same name.

For this reason, WhatsApp has added a username generator that can give you some suggestions if a desired username is already taken.

The feature will also come in handy for creators, businesses, and organisations as they can save their Instagram or Facebook usernames. This allows to keep the identity consistent throughout Meta’s suite of apps.

Step-by-step guide on how to reserve your WhatsApp Username

Those granted access can reserve username by updating the WhatsApp application to the latest version and then heading to Settings > Account > Username. If it doesn’t show, it just means that the rollout hasn’t reached the account yet.

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The usernames reservation and the usage of usernames in conversations will also keep growing slowly in the next few months, and will be accessible in different countries. If activated, the feature is likely to help users make new contacts more easily and maintain their personal phone numbers private.