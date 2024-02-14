Valentine's Day 2024: How to send stickers, GIFs on WhatsApp

Valentine’s Day 2024 is here. While people might have taken the day off to spend it with their partners, others will have to wait for their workday to end to celebrate the day with their partners. While there is still some time left in that, here is a quick guide as to how you can wish your partner with fun and interesting stickers or share a customised sticker with them.

How to send Valentine’s Day 2024 stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp app on your Android phone or iPhone.

Step 2: Open the chat where you want to send the Valentine’s Day 2024 sticker.

Step 3: Now tap the sticker button at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Next, tap the Plus icon to see all the available stickers.

Step 5: If you don’t find the right stickers, tap the ‘Discover Sticker apps’ option at the bottom of the screen.

Here you will see a list of apps on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store that let users create their own stickers or import stickers to WhatsApp from a third-party app. You can either search for Valentine’s Day 2024 stickers or download Sticker.ly on your phone.

Step 6: Now open the app and log into it.

Step 7: In the search bar of the third-party sticker app, type ‘Valentine’s Day 2024’ or ‘Valentine’s Day’.

Step 8: Now tap the Plus icon and then tap the Add button. On doing so, the sticker pack will be imported to WhatsApp.

Step 9: Now, open WhatsApp once again and then tap the newly added sticker pack.

Step 10: Pick a sticker that you like, tap it and then tap the send button to share it with the recipient.

How to send Valentine’s Day 2024 GIFs on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Step 2: Open the chat where you want to share Valentine’s Day 2024 GIF.

Step 3: Tap the sticker button at the bottom of the screen and then tap the GIF icon.

Step 4: Now tap the Search icon and type ‘Valentine’s Day’ and you will see all available Valentine’s Day GIFs.

Step 5: Tap on any of the GIFs that you want to share with your partner.

How to create personalised Valentine’s Day 2024 sticker on WhatsApp

You can also create your own Valentine’s Day 2024 sticker on WhatsApp. But this feature is available only on WhatsApp Web. Here’s a step-by-step guide for you:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web on your PC and then log into your WhatsApp account.

Step 2: Open the chat where you want to share the personalised sticker.

Step 3: At the bottom of the screen, click on the Plus icon and then click on the ‘New Sticker’ option.

Step 4: In the screen that follows, open the image that you want to use.

Step 5: Now you will find all the editing options. Add emojis and stickers and then add text to customise your sticker.