  Apple launches three new apps on Windows, making iTunes irrelevant

Apple launches three new apps on Windows, making iTunes irrelevant

Apple has launched three new apps on Windows to let you access music, TV, and your Apple devices, making iTunes about obsolete.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Feb 09, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

The Apple TV app on Windows 11 and Windows 10.
The Apple TV app on Windows 11 and Windows 10.

Story Highlights

  • Apple has officially announced the launch of three new apps on Windows.
  • These apps were previously in the preview state and only available on Windows 11.
  • The new Apple apps on x86 devices running Windows 11 and Windows 10 make iTunes less useful.

Apple has officially launched three new apps for Windows: Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices. These apps, originally introduced in preview last year, are available on x86 devices running Windows 11 and even Windows 10. The ‘preview’ label from these apps is no longer there, meaning these apps are now more stable and can be downloaded right away. That also means that iTunes will no longer be as relevant as it was for the Windows platform.

The three new apps join the already available iCloud for Windows app to offer Windows users the best experience when accessing their iPhone or iPad devices. The Apple Music app works exactly like the web version, giving you access to the entire catalogue with a subscription, while the Apple TV app will let you enjoy Apple TV Plus content. The Devices app takes away an important functionality of iTunes to let you manage your Apple devices in a better way, such as taking backups or restoring backed-up data.

All three apps, along with iCloud for Windows, will eventually replace iTunes, which still exists on Windows. Apple discontinued iTunes on Mac with macOS Catalina, but it somehow managed to be available on Windows and even get regular updates. In the meantime, Apple was already testing individual apps, so it was clear that iTunes would slowly be phased out on Windows, as well. Currently, iTunes will only be needed if you want to access podcasts or audiobooks on Windows.

The successful launch of the new Apple apps could not have been possible without the company’s close partnership with Microsoft. Both companies have worked closely for the launch of Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices apps. Microsoft even celebrated the launch with a post on X (formerly Twitter). Previously, Microsoft introduced the ability to sync iCloud photos with the Photos app on Windows 11 through the iCloud Photos integration tool.

To access the new apps, you will still need your Apple ID along with either one of your Apple devices, email address, or phone number for two-step verification.

