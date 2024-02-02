WhatsApp introduced the ‘Chat Lock’ feature on the mobile app sometime back. It was one of the most awaited features. However, it wasn’t available on the web client of the app. And to this day, it’s unavailable, which means users cannot lock their chats on WhatsApp Web. Now, however, as per the latest report by WABetaInfo, the web client will also receive the Chat Lock ability soon.

WhatsApp Web users will soon be able to lock individual chats

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for the web client. The feature was spotted in the ‘under development’ stage. This means that it will most likely end up in the stable version soon.

WhatsApp Web’s Chat Lock feature will work the same way it does on the mobile app. It lets users lock individual chats with a passcode or Face ID. Once a user locks a chat, it goes into the ‘Locked chats’ section, which users can find at the top of the app on mobile.

This locked section will display all the locked chats on your WhatsApp account. On the web client, the feature is expected to work similarly. The Locked chats section should be displayed on the left side on the web version.

“Implementing a chat locking feature on WhatsApp Web, similar to its counterpart on WhatsApp iOS and Android, offers several advantages in terms of privacy and security. Users may have discussions containing personal information, confidential details, or sensitive topics that they prefer to keep protected from unauthorized access,” noted WABetaInfo in a blog post.

The upcoming Chat Lock feature for the web client will offer added security and privacy. It is worth noting that WhatsApp already has the Screen lock option on the web client. Users can lock the entire WhatsApp Web screen with a passcode using this feature.

While a lock for the entire screen is a useful feature, letting users lock individual chats on top of that is a feature we welcome. Both features are already available on mobile. Both Android and iOS users can use them to enhance their privacy and security.

In other news about WhatsApp, the app will receive the username feature soon. It was in the works for some time and will now finally end up in the stable app. The feature will let users search for any WhatsApp account with just s username. This will do away the need for users to share their mobile phone numbers.