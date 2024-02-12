WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that allows users to block spam messages directly from their lock screens. The feature is designed to combat the rising prevalence of spam messages and give users greater control over their messaging experience.

READ MORE WhatsApp to soon let you chat with your favourite contacts easily on Web

Spam messages have long been a concern for messaging networks such as WhatsApp, flooding users with undesirable messages ranging from promotional offers to fraudulent schemes. By allowing users to take action directly from their lock screens, WhatsApp aims to enhance user privacy and security while fostering a more seamless messaging experience.

READ MORE WhatsApp alert! Four ways to secure your chats

The new feature enables WhatsApp users to identify and block spam messages without needing to unlock their devices or navigate through the app. When a spam message notification appears on the lock screen, users can now long-press on the notification to access multiple options, including the option to block the sender instantly. WhatsApp displays a secondary prompt to report the contact as well.

WhatsApp already provides several options to block or report unknown contacts that send messages to users. Users can also preemptively block contacts by adding them to a blocked list in the app settings. However, the new feature adds an extra layer of convenience and protection for users who receive spam messages frequently.

Users are required to register their phone numbers on WhatsApp. Anyone with their contact details can send them a message on WhatsApp. However, this has continued to be a privacy concern for some users. The company has reportedly been working on a way to allow connecting on the platform without exchanging phone numbers.

Meanwhile, in a bid to enhance user experience, WhatsApp is purportedly developing a ‘favourite contacts filter’ feature. This feature aims to empower users to prioritize their chats, thereby streamlining their messaging experience. Expected to be integrated into a future update of WhatsApp Web, this feature will come with a dedicated chat filter.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, users will have the option to select their preferred contacts, manually add the ones they value the most, and conveniently access them via a dedicated filter. While this may not be a major addition to WhatsApp’s array of features, it is anticipated to save time for users who wish to stay connected with their most cherished contacts.