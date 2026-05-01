ChatGPT Images 2.0 sees massive growth in India: Here’s why users are loving it

The new image feature inside ChatGPT has picked up quickly in India, and the early numbers reflect that. OpenAI’s rollout of ChatGPT Images 2.0 has seen India emerge as the largest user base within days. According to TechCrunch, downloads in India were significantly higher than markets like the US during the launch week. Also Read: Elon Musk reveals xAI relied on OpenAI models “partly” to train Grok

At the same time, the global response has been much more controlled. Downloads have gone up slightly, but overall usage hasn’t jumped in the same way. That gap is what stands out. Also Read: India seeks access to Anthropic’s Mythos AI, but US hesitates to share: Here’s why

Why India is driving the numbers

Part of this comes down to how people in India already use apps. People here tend to try out new features quickly, especially when it comes to photos or content. Since ChatGPT already has a large user base in India, updates like this spread much faster. Also Read: Google Gemini now lets you download files from chat; Here's how to create PDFs, Word, Excel files

There is also a language angle. The tool now handles Hindi and other regional languages better, especially when it comes to generating text inside images. That makes it easier for more users to try it without switching to English.

Another factor is how people approach new features here. If something is easy to try and doesn’t need much effort to get started, more users tend to jump in early and see what it does.

How people are actually using it

The way this feature is being used in India is slightly different from what you might expect at first.

It’s not really about work or productivity. Most usage is around personal content. People are uploading their own photos and turning them into different styles. That includes studio-style portraits, anime versions, cinematic shots, and even fake magazine or newspaper covers.

Some are using it to make profile pictures, others are trying out moodboards or aesthetic edits. There’s also a trend around experimenting just to see how different prompts change the result.

It feels closer to how filters or editing apps became popular earlier, just with more control.

Why it’s not picking up the same way globally

Outside India, the numbers look different. Reports suggest downloads increased by around 11% globally, but actual usage went up only slightly. Web traffic also saw only a small bump.

In a few other markets like Pakistan, Indonesia, and Vietnam, there were spikes in downloads as well, but the overall usage hasn’t really picked up in the same way.

A big part of that comes down to how people look at the tool in the first place. In many markets, AI tools are still used more for work-related tasks. So image generation becomes something people try once, not something they keep coming back to.

There is also the fact that similar tools already exist in those markets, so the jump isn’t as noticeable.

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Different usage, same tool

What’s interesting here is that the product hasn’t changed, but the usage has. In India, it is being treated more like a creative tool for everyday use. In other places, it is still closer to a feature people test out and move on from. That difference in behaviour is what’s driving the gap in numbers right now.