Threads introduces live chats update: Real-time discussions, media sharing

Meta-owned text-based conversation app, Threads, is getting a new feature called Live Chats. The feature will enhance real-time conversations on the platform. The new update will allow users to have discussions faster and more engaging, especially during major events. With this feature, users can connect instantly and share their thoughts as things happen. The new updates showcases that Threads is working toward competing strongly within the social media space by improving user interaction. Also Read: Is Your Phone Tracking You? What Apps Like Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Amazon Collect And How To Stop It

What is Live Chats Feature on Threads

Meta has introduced a new feature on Threads – The Live Chats, allowing users to join ongoing conversations in real time. The feature doesn’t work like other regular posts, rather it will be more dynamic and will happen instantly. You will be able to send text messages along with sharing photos. Additionally, you can also add links during the conversation and post videos. Users will also get emoji reactions, making the chats even more interactive and expressive. Also Read: After Instagram, Threads to Bring Schedule Post Feature: Here’s What We Know So Far

150 Users Actively Participation

One of the key highlights of Live Chats is that up to 150 users can actively participate in a chat at once. Besides this, more users can join as spectators. The onlookers or participants can watch the conversation and react to messages. However, they will not be involved in direct messaging, but they can take part in polls. This balance will keep the chats and conversation organized while still allowing large participations. Also Read: Meta's Threads finally gets trending section akin to X: Here's how to access it

Rollout with NBA Playoff Community

The Live Chat feature on Threads is first being tested in the NBA Playoff community, wherein selected creators and media personalities will host live chats during matches. There are well-known names are involved in the chats, including Malika Andrews and Rachel Nicholas. Their involvement helps attract more users and build a strong community and engagement during games.

How to Join Live Chats

If you want to participate in the Chats, then you can easily join it via community feeds, shared posts, or by tapping a live indicator on a host’s profile. Another essential feature in this new update is that chats will not disappear after they are closed. It means, you can still revisit them later and keep the discussion available even after the event is over.

Step-By-Step Guide on How to Start a Live Chat on Threads

Step 1: If you are hosting a Live Chat, then you can directly create and schedule it from the community section.

Step 2: You can then set a name for the chat.

Step 3: Now, choose the stat and end time.

Step 4: Invite participants in your Live Chat

Step 5: Additionally, you can also promote the chat by sharing it on your Threads feed or Instagram Story.

Step 6: This will help you to reach a wider audience and increase participation on the platform.

Safety Features, Privacy, and Moderation Tools

Meta has kept the main focus on privacy by including strong moderation tools inside Live Chats. This means, the system will automatically detect and remove content that breaks platform rules. Moreover, hosts will also have a real-time control over participants, which means they can remove users and manage the flow of conversation.

What’s Ahead

The tech giant has confirmed that Live Chats will expand to more communities in the future and company will also add new features, including co-hosting, real-time updates, and better sharing options. Meta also plans to include lock screen widgets so that users can follow live chats more easily.