Meta has been consistently updating its Threads app ever since it launched earlier this month. Last week, the company announced that it is bringing a new Follows Tab and Activity Feed to Threads. And today, the company has announced a host of new features coming to the platform. The list includes two new feeds options and a translation feature to name a few.

The announcement was made by Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg via his official Meta Channel on Instagram. “Threads started rolling out an option for a chronological feed of only people you’re following and added translations too. More to come,” he wrote in his post.

Here are all the new features coming to Threads

For You Feed

Meta announced two new feed options for Threads today. First is the For You feed. It is similar to the For You feed in Instagram and includes a mix of posts from profiles that a user follows and recommended accounts.

Following Feed

Meta also announced Following feed for Threads. It shows all the posts from profiles a user is following, starting with the most recent. Simply put, it shows Threads from the people that a user follows in the chronological order.

Meta, in a post from its official channel on its platform said that to switch from For You feed to the Following feed, all users need to do is tap on the Threads icon at the top of their feed and swipe.

Translations

This feature will let users get a translation of the text that they see in a post on the platform in a language of their preference. “If you see a post in a different language, tap at the bottom right of the post to read it in your own language,” the company wrote in a post.

New ways to filter notifications

Additionally, Meta is also bringing new filters for notifications on the platform. Meta says that now Threads users can filter notifications in their Activity feed based on factors such as follows, quotes, and reposts.

New buttons

Meta has also added a new Follow button and a ‘Approve All’ button for all follow requests on Threads.

Web-based Threads on way

Separately, Instagram and Threads boss Adam Mosseri has confirmed that the company is working on a web-based platform for Threads. At the moment, Threads users can see Threads on the web but they can’t use any feature such as Likes on Comment on the web. When you try to click on one of those options, the page redirects users to a QR-code to download Threads’ mobile app. Soon, users will get the option to log into Threads’ web-based platform, much like Instagram’s web-based platform to access various features and functionalities on the web.