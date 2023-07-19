The new update to Threads for iOS brings features such as a ‘follows' tab on the activity feed, translations, subscribe to unfollowed users, and more.

The details about the new upgrade to the iOS app of Thread were announced by the company’s Cameron Roth in a Threads post.

The update brings new Follows tab on the activity feed will make it easier for users to see who followed them and it will also allow them to easily follow back. Threads previously listed recent followers in its “all” tab on the activity page

Users can now open their Instagram follower list on Threads to check if someone is missing from their Threads follower list.

This update has also added a translation tab, which will allow users to see the translated version of any thread or reply in their preferred language. Users can also subscribe to unfollowed users. They can get the notifications of any user, even if they don’t follow them. A user needs to go to their profile and tap on the bell icon to get notified whenever they post a new thread or reply.

In addition to this, the update also brings ‘following’ to the thread replies page, which will enable users to see who is following them and who they are following on the thread replies page.

Furthermore, the update has improved the performance and smoothness of the activity feed. Users can now scroll faster and load more items without any lag or glitches.

In a reply to the post, Roth said that Threads uses a system of server-delivered flags, and the release will take some time, but these features were expected to get delivered by the end of July 18. However, there is no update on when Android will get these features.

Meanwhile, Instagram Threads has also set a limit on how many posts users can see per day. This is because of the growing number of spam attacks on the app.

The announcement was made by Instagram head Adam Mosseri via a Thread post. He said that they are tightening the rate limit on the platform due to increasing spam attacks. This move will also limit active users on the platform.

“Spam attacks have picked up so we’re going to have to get tighter on things like rate limits, which is going to mean more unintentionally limiting active people (false positives). If you get caught up [in] those protections let us know,” Adam Mosseri said via Thread post.