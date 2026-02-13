Tecno POVA Curve 2 5G launched in India with 8,000mAh battery, 144Hz curved display: Price, specs

Tecno has expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the POVA Curve 2 5G. It succeeds the POVA Curve 5G, which was launched in May last year. The device features a 144Hz curved AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Here’s what the new POVA Curve 2 5G brings to the table. Also Read: Google Pixel 10a Flipkart availability confirmed before launch: Expected specs, price

Tecno POVA Curve 2 price in India, sale date

The POVA Curve 2 5G is priced at Rs 27,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 256GB model carries a price tag of Rs 29,999. The device is available in three shades – Storm Titanium, Melting, Silver, and Mystic Purple. Also Read: Tecno POVA Curve 2 5G India launch set for February 13: Design, colours teased

The POVA Curve 2 5G will go on sale through Flipkart, starting February 20 at 12 p.m. Buyers will be able to discounts up to Rs 3,000 through eligible banks. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25+ gets big price cut online: Here’s the deal

Tecno POVA Curve 2 specifications, features

Tecno POVA Curve 2 5G features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,208 x 2,644 pixels) resolution, up to 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The screen is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i layer.

Internally, the POVA Curve 2 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset paired with an Arm Mali-G610 MC2 GPU, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB using the onboard storage. It runs on Android 16-based HiOS 16 out of the box.

In terms of cameras, the POVA Curve 2 5G is equipped with a dual lens setup. It includes a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, the phone features a 13MP camera for selfies and video chats.

Under the hood, the Curve 2 5G packs an 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging using the in-box adapter. Even with a big battery, the phone measures about 7.42mm thick and weighs around 195 grams.

For durability, the POVA Curve 2 also comes with an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance. The phone also comes with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification. It is claimed to be world’s first smartphone that supports 20 5G bands.