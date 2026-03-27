TECNO Spark 50 5G India launch: 6500mAh battery, 120Hz display - check price

TECNO has expanded its Spark lineup in India with the launch of the Spark 50 5G. The phone is all about large battery life, durability and basic performance for the day-to-day tasks. The phone comes in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment, making it a budget option for those who want long battery backup without spending too much. Also Read: Tecno POVA Curve 2 5G launched in India with 8,000mAh battery, 144Hz curved display: Price, specs

Here is what it brings to the table and how much it will cost you. Also Read: Tecno POVA Curve 2 5G India launch set for February 13: Design, colours teased

TECNO Spark 50 5G specs at a glance

The biggest highlight here is the 6500mAh battery, which is larger than what you usually see in this price range. To balance that, TECNO has added 45W fast charging, so you’re not stuck waiting too long when you plug it in. On the durability side, the phone comes with MIL-STD-810H certification, which means it has been tested for drops and rough usage. There’s also an IP64 rating against dust and light splashes. Also Read: Tecno POVA Curve 2 India launch confirmed: Check expected specs, features

The Spark 50 5G features a 6.78-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, which is enough for regular tasks like browsing, apps, and casual gaming. It must be noted that the phone is not built for heavy gaming, but it should handle day-to-day usage without much trouble. The phone runs on Android 16 with HiOS 16, and TECNO has added a few AI-based features like writing tools, image editing, and assistant features for daily tasks.

For photography, the phone includes a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Apart from these, the phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C for connectivity. You can also expand the storage up to 2TB. There are also some connectivity-focused features aimed at improving signal strength in weak network areas.

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Tecno Spark 50 5G price and availability

The TECNO Spark 50 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for the base variant of 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, while the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage costs Rs 18,999. For those who are interested, know that it will be available starting April 3 via online platforms and retail stores. Colour options include Mint Green, Fantasy Purple, Ink Black, and Champagne Gold.