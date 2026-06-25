Sony Expands BRAVIA Theatre Portfolio in India with New Premium Audio Lineup

The new range focuses on delivering a more immersive home entertainment experience. Sony is bringing support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and its proprietary 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology across the lineup. Also Read: Samsung Expands Micro RGB TV Lineup For 2026 With Bigger Sizes And Smarter AI

BRAVIA Theatre Trio Leads the Lineup

The BRAVIA Theatre Trio is Sony’s new flagship wireless home theatre system. Also Read: Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Launched In India: Check Price, Specs and Availability

Unlike a traditional soundbar, it uses dedicated left, center and right speakers to create a wider soundstage. Sony claims the system can generate up to 24 phantom speakers when paired with the optional BRAVIA Theatre Sub 9 and BRAVIA Theatre Rear 9 speakers. Also Read: Blaupunkt Launches Affordable Premium QLED Google TVs in India: Check Out Key Specifications, Features, Pricing and More

The company says the setup is designed to deliver a cinema-like audio experience at home while maintaining a clean wireless design.

BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7 and Bar 5

Sony has also introduced two new soundbars.

The BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7 features Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced certification and Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology. The soundbar packs nine speaker units, including up-firing and side-firing drivers. It also includes four passive radiators for enhanced bass performance.

Meanwhile, the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5 is aimed at users looking for a more affordable premium audio solution. It comes bundled with a wireless subwoofer and supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Sony has also included Voice Zoom 3 technology, which is designed to improve dialogue clarity while watching movies and shows.

New Wireless Subwoofers

The company has expanded its audio ecosystem with two wireless subwoofers.

The premium BRAVIA Theatre Sub 9 features a powerful 600W amplifier and dual opposing drivers. Sony says this setup delivers deeper and more controlled bass with lower distortion.

For users seeking a more affordable option, the BRAVIA Theatre Sub 8 offers a 300W amplifier while still promising enhanced low-frequency performance.

Designed for BRAVIA TVs

One of the highlights of the new lineup is seamless integration with Sony BRAVIA televisions.

The company has introduced BRAVIA Direct Connect technology, allowing compatible BRAVIA TVs to connect directly with supported rear speakers and subwoofers. This reduces setup complexity and creates a cleaner home entertainment experience.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Price and Availability

The BRAVIA Theatre Trio will be available in India starting July 1 at a special price of ₹1,69,990, while the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7 is priced at ₹82,990 and the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5 costs ₹29,990. Sony has also priced the BRAVIA Theatre Sub 9 at ₹79,990, the Sub 8 at ₹34,990, the Rear 9 at ₹58,990 and the Rear 8 at ₹39,990. The BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5, Sub 9, Sub 8, Rear 9 and Rear 8 will go on sale from August 18 through Sony retail stores, Sony Center outlets and other authorized partner channels across India.