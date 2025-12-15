Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Launched In India: Check Price, Specs and Availability

Also Read: Motorola’s First Galaxy Z Fold Rival May Launch At Lenovo Tech World: What We Know

Lenovo has dropped one of its latest mid-range tablets in India as we bid adieu to 2025 – the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus. It comes as a mid-range tablet within the price range of Rs 30,000. It is an addition to the Lenovo Idea Tab, which was launched back in August.

So, what does it bring to the table? From specifications, features, to price and availability – know everything about the latest Lenovo Idea Tab Plus.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Specifications And Features At A Glance

One of the important factors of a tablet is the display and its speakers. The latest Lenovo Idea Tab Plus features a 12.1-inch LCD with 2.5K resolution. It offers a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For audio, it has a 4-speaker setup tuned by Dolby Atmos.

Under the hood, it packs a 10,200mAh battery with 45W quick charge. For quick photos and video calls, it has an 8MP selfie camera and a 13MP rear camera at the back. For connectivity, it offers Bluetooth 5.2, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi 5, and 2.4G + 5G.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Price And Availability

The latest Lenovo Idea Tab Plus has been launched at a starting price of Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage variant for the 5G model, and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage costs Rs 30,999. While the Wi-Fi option comes with 12GB RAM and a 256GB storage option, which costs Rs 27,999. Interestingly, all the models come with a Pen Stylus inside the box.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus will go on sale starting December 22, which will be available on Lenovo’s website and Amazon, while you can pre-order right now. Unfortunately, it is available in a single colour variant of Luna Grey.