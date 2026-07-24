iQOO Z11 Lite 5G arrives in India with 120Hz display, 44W fast charging

iQOO has launched a new budget smartphone in India dubbed as iQOO Z22 Lite 5G. The new device from the company focuses on better battery life, durability, and AI powered features with specifications like 120Hz display and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The smartphone runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and comes with an IP65-rated design.

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G price and storage variants

The company has launched the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G in three storage variants. It will go on sale later this month through online and offline channels.

Variant Price Effective Launch Price 4GB + 128GB Rs. 19,499 Rs. 17,999 6GB + 128GB Rs. 21,499 Rs. 19,999 6GB + 256GB Rs. 24,499 Rs. 22,999

You can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on select Axis Bank and SBI Card transactions. The phone also comes with up to three months of no-cost EMI.

The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G will go on sale from July 30 at 12pm IST via the iQOO e-store, Amazon, Vivo exclusive stores and select offline retailers.

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,200 nits peak brightness in High Brightness Mode and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor built on a 6nm process. The device offers up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, up to 6GB virtual RAM and supports microSD expansion up to 2TB. It runs Android 16 with OriginOS 6.

For photography, the phone includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary camera along with a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Camera features include Night Mode, Portrait, Panorama, Documents, Time-lapse and Slow Motion.

The handset packs a 6,500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support and reverse charging.

Additional features include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, GPS, OTG, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP65 dust and water resistance, military-grade durability and SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance certification.

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Specifications at a Glance

Feature Details Display 6.74-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm) RAM 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X + up to 6GB virtual RAM Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2, expandable up to 2TB Rear Camera 50MP Sony IMX852 + 0.08MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 6,500mAh Charging 44W FlashCharge Operating System Android 16 with OriginOS 6 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C Protection IP65 rating, SGS Drop Resistance, Military-grade durability Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Weight 209g

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Competitors

The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G competes in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment against several smartphones, including:

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Realme Narzo 80x 5G

Redmi Note 14 5G

CMF Phone 2 Pro

Moto G96 5G

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

POCO M7 Pro 5G

The iQOO Z11 Lite stands out with its 6,500mAh battery, 44W fast charging, 120Hz display, and IP65-rated durable design, making it a strong option for users looking for long battery life and everyday performance in the budget segment.