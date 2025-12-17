Samsung Expands Micro RGB TV Lineup For 2026 With Bigger Sizes And Smarter AI

Samsung has announced the new premium TV portfolio for 2026 with the rollout of a wider Micro RGB TV lineup, with screen sizes ranging from 55 inches all the way up to 115 inches. Samsung says that the upcoming lineup will be available in 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-, 100-, and 115-inch variants, giving you diverse options whether you are choosing it for a living room or a theatre setup. Samsung says the new range builds on the 115-inch Micro RGB TV it introduced in 2025, while bringing upgrades across picture quality, processing, and smart features. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Cameras Leak Hints At Major Upgrade Ahead Of 2026 Launch

What's new?

What makes Micro RGB different

At the core of these TVs is Samsung's Micro RGB display technology, which uses ultra-small red, green, and blue LEDs-each measuring under 100 micrometres. Unlike traditional backlight systems, each LED emits light independently.

Samsung says this setup results in better colour accuracy and more lifelike visuals, especially when watching movies, sports, or high-contrast content. To further enhance the experience, the TVs come with 4K AI Upscaling Pro and AI Motion Enhancer Pro, which work in real time to sharpen details and smooth motion. The 2026 Micro RGB lineup is powered by the Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, a next-generation AI chipset.

Samsung also highlighted Micro RGB Precision Colour 100, which says to achieve 100% coverage of the BT.2020 colour gamut and is certified by VDE. In simple terms, this means the TVs can display a much wider range of colours more accurately than standard displays.

On the smart side, the TVs get an upgraded Vision AI Companion, which combines LLM-based intelligence with Bixby for conversational search, recommendations, and features like Live Translate and Generative Wallpaper. Audio gets an upgrade too, with Dolby Atmos, Adaptive Sound Pro, Q-Symphony, and the new Eclipsa Audio spatial sound system across all 2026 Samsung TVs.

Samsung will officially showcase the new Micro RGB TVs at CES 2026 in Las Vegas (January 6–9).