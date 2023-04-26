Sony has launched a new Bravia X70L 4K LED television in India. The new Bravia X70L has a modern design with narrow bezels, which Sony claims will help provide best-in-class entertainment and a true-to-life viewing experience. Powered by the company’s proprietary Bravia engine, the new LED TV offers 4K X-Reality Pro visuals and Dolby Audio-tuned speakers.

The Sony Bravia X70L 4K Ultra-HD LED TV uses a slimline stand that goes in line with the narrow bezels. The remote control bundled with the smart television has six hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, and YouTube, among others. The television runs Google TV, which is the latest interface for Android-based smart television. Obviously, there is support for Google Assistant through a dedicated button on the remote control, but people with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac do not need to worry. The Sony Bravia X70L supports AirPlay, so you can watch anything from your Apple devices. There is also support for Apple HomeKit, which makes it a part of the Apple ecosystem.

With two screen sizes – 43-inch and 50-inch, the Sony Bravia X70L offers a clear picture with no visible lags with the help of X-Reality PRO and Motionflow XR. While 4K videos look good on the LED panel, Sony claims the picture engine on the new television can upscale Full HD (1080p) and 2K (1440p) videos to 4K to make them look better. There is support for HDR, as well, allowing viewers to enjoy content from major streaming services. However, the lack of Dolby Vision may be a deal-breaker for some customers.

The Sony Bravia X70L 4K television uses Dolby Audio on its down-firing twin speakers, which collectively give an output of 20W. Sony claims the open baffle speakers on the television belt out an “impressive” low-end sound that makes listening to audio in movies, sports, and music enjoyable. The television supports different sound modes to give you an option for different content.

Sony has launched the Bravia X70L 4K TV at Rs 59,900 for the 43-inch model (KD-43X70L) and Rs 74,900 for the 50-inch model (KD-50X70L). The television will go on sale starting April 26 from Sony Centers, leading electronic stores, and e-commerce websites.