Sony Access Controller price, availability revealed: Check details

Sony revealed its Access Controller earlier this year. Now, the company has revealed details about its pricing and availability. Here's what we know so far.

Sony has been teasing its newest PlayStation 5 gaming accessory — Sony Access Controller — for quite some time now. The company first showcased the Sony Access Controller back at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. Later, it shared details about the features of the gaming console. Now, almost six months after the launch, the company has unveiled key details about the device.

Sony today announced that it will launch the Sony Access Controller on December 6. It has also revealed that the gaming accessory will be priced at $89.99 USD and be available for pre-order in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria and Portugal starting 10AM on July 21 via direct.playstation.com and select retailers. The company also revealed that the preorders will also be available through select retailers in other global markets on the same day. That said, there is no word on availability in India yet.

Sony Access Controller specifications and features

As far as features are concerned, Amazon Access Controller features a circular design with buttons that can be customised as per an individual users’ usage. Sony says that users can map buttons to create up to 30 control profiles, adjust stick settings, toggle commands on/off, or disable buttons altogether to stop accidental pressing. Users can also even pair up to two Access controllers and one DualSense Wireless Controller together and use them collaboratively.

It features a total of 19 button caps, which includes four flat button caps, eight pillow button caps, four curve button caps, two overhang button caps and a wide flat button cap that essentially covers two button sockets. It includes four expansion ports including a 3.5mm standard AUX port for players to connect additional buttons, trigger switches and compatible accessories. Apart from this, the Access Controller has a total of 23 button cap tags that can be swapped by players to easily mark which inputs they map to each button.

As far as features are concerned, the Sony Access Controller comes with a feature that enables users to select their preferred orientation for the gaming accessory, map different inputs to the various buttons, toggle buttons on or off, and even map two different inputs onto the same button. PS5 users can also create and store their control profiles for specific games.

Lastly, the Access Controller comes with a feature called a toggle mode that enables players to set a button to work like a caps lock key on a keyboard.