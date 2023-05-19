Sony unveils Access Controller for PS5: Check details, UI features

Sony today officially unveiled a gaming controller for its PlayStation 5 gaming console, dubbed as the PS5 Access Controller. The PS5 Access Controller was revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 that took place in January this year. At the time, it was introduced as ‘Project Leonardo’. Today, the company has gone a step further and formally announced the new gaming controller, showcasing the gaming controller in all its glory and sharing all its user interface features. Also Read - PlayStation Plus subscribers are reporting game expiration glitch: Here are some tips to fix it

What is PS5 Access Controller and how does it work?

As Sony explains it, the PS5 Access controller is a new, highly-customisable accessibility controller kit designed to help players with disabilities. It includes a wide array of swappable button and stick caps so that players can freely create different layouts that work for their unique strength, range of motion, and physical needs. Sony says that players can use the Access controller on flat surfaces, orient it 360 degrees, or secure the controller to an AMPS mount or a tripod. They can also adjust the distance of the analog stick from the controller. Also Read - Sony schedules next PlayStation Showcase for May 24

Each Access controller includes — an analog stick caps (standard, dome and ball stick cap), button caps in different shapes and sizes, including pillow button caps, flat button caps, wide flat button cap (which covers two button sockets), overhang button caps, curve button caps and swappable button cap tags for players to easily mark which inputs they map to each button. Also Read - Layers of Fear remake set to launch in June this year: Check game features here

Additionally, the Access controller has four 3.5mm AUX ports, in which the players can integrate their own specialty switches, buttons or analog sticks.

PS5 Access Controller UI features

Sony’s new PS5 Access Controller comes with a host of interesting and utilitarian UI features. Here are all the top features:

— Button mapping and control profiles. On PS5, players can select their preferred orientation for the Access controller, map different inputs to the various buttons, toggle buttons on or off, and map two different inputs onto the same button. They can also create and store their favorite control profiles for different games or genres.

— Controller pairing and analog stick adjustments: Players can use up to two Access controllers and one DualSense (or DualSense Edge) wireless controller together as a single virtual controller. This will allow players to mix and match devices or play collaboratively with others. Players can also fine-tune the starting position and sensitivity of input.

— Toggle mode: The PS5 Access controller features a toggle mode that allows gamers to adjust the behavior of any button to work like a caps lock key on a keyboard.

As far as pricing and availability is concerned, Sony hasn’t shared any details in this regard so far.