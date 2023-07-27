Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will let you make contactless payments in India

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 will allow users to make contactless payments using NFC in India. On its website, Samsung has mentioned that the Galaxy Watch 6, which is now up for pre-booking at a starting price of Rs 29,999, will support Samsung Wallet in India, allowing users to make payments with saved credit cards. To make a payment, users will have to bring their smartwatch near a PoS terminal and money will be deducted from the selected credit card.

“Now you can pay and ride without taking out your phone, because everything you need is just a swipe or tap away,” said Samsung on its website featuring the new Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung Wallet, which powers the ability to make NFC payments on the smartwatch, is the company’s payments service, as well as a vault for digital documents and ID proofs. For payments, the app supports credit cards, debit cards, digital wallets, and UPI (unified payments interface). Since digital wallets and UPI do not support NFC technology, users will need an NFC-enabled credit card for contactless payments.

For setting up Samsung Wallet and saving your card information, you will need a Samsung phone with NFC support. After creating your account, you can add your cards manually or using a camera scan, followed by entering credentials for them. Samsung Wallet authenticates the process through an OTP for each card added. Once you have added credit cards to Samsung Wallet on your phone, the entire data will be synced to the Galaxy Watch 6 after you log in to it using your Samsung account. You may be required to authenticate the addition of credit cards to Samsung Wallet on the smartwatch, after which you can make contactless payments.

While Samsung may be the latest brand to bring NFC payments on smartwatches to India, it is not the first. Brands such as Titan have launched NFC-enabled smartwatches in partnership with leading banks in India to allow users to make contactless payments without needing their phones.

The launch of the Samsung Wallet facility on the company’s Wear OS-powered smartwatches may push Apple to expedite its plans to introduce Apple Pay in India. Last month, Apple was reported to be planning to resume discussions with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) — an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India that looks after operations of online payments, including UPI (Unified Payments Interface) — to bring its Apple Pay service to India. The localised version of Apple Pay could allow UPI payments, much like Samsung Wallet, as well as Google Pay.