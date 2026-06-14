Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Fold 8 Ultra vs Z Flip 8: New leak reveals key design differences

Samsung’s next foldable lineup is expected to arrive next month, but ahead of the official launch, a new leak may have given us an early look at the design of all three upcoming devices – Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Leaked images of what appear to be screen protectors for the upcoming Samsung foldable phones have surfaced online. While they don’t reveal specifications, they do offer a clearer idea of the size, shape and overall design direction Samsung could be taking with its 2026 foldables. Also Read: Galaxy S26 FE design leaked: It look familiar, but Samsung has changed one thing

The leaked image by tipster Ice Universe on Weibo, shows all three devices placed side by side in their folded state. What immediately stands out is the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Samsung appears to be moving towards a noticeably wider cover display compared to previous Fold models, as the previous leak suggested. The wider aspect ratio could make the phone feel more natural to use when closed, which has been one of the common requests from Fold users over the years. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra leak hints at major battery upgrade

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, meanwhile, seems to stick closer to Samsung’s existing Fold design language. It appears slightly narrower than the standard Fold 8 and maintains the familiar book-style foldable look. Then there is the Galaxy Z Flip 8, which continues with the clamshell form factor but appears to bring a small design change around the cover display. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in June 2026: Motorola, Xiaomi, Samsung and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: A redesigned cover screen?

One interesting detail in the leaked image is the camera cutout area on the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Instead of separate openings for each camera lens, the protector shows a single elongated cutout stretching across the camera section. While it may seem like a minor change, it hints that Samsung could be tweaking the design of the external display and camera arrangement this year.

The Flip 8 also appears to retain its rounded corners, unlike the Fold models, which seem to feature sharper edges.

Galaxy Fold 8 is more about usability

The wider cover display could end up being one of the biggest changes on the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Foldable phones have gradually become wider and more practical over the last few generations, helping them feel closer to a regular smartphone when folded. Based on the leaked image, Samsung seems to be continuing that trend.

The Fold 8 looks wider than the Fold 8 Ultra and noticeably broader than the Z Flip 8, but not to the point where it appears difficult to use with one hand.

Samsung Foldables’ expected launch

Samsung is widely expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is rumoured to take place in London next month. Leaks so far suggest that the Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra could be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon chipset, while the Galaxy Z Flip 8 may use Samsung’s own Exynos processor.

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Until Samsung makes things official, these details remain based on leaks. But if the latest images are accurate, Samsung’s next foldable lineup could offer more different designs than before, especially between the Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra.