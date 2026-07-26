After Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, all eyes on iPhone Ultra: 5 things to expect from Apple's first foldable

Samsung has done what it does every year – updating its foldable lineup. This time, though, the company added a new Ultra model alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8, making the regular Fold the standard option in the series. With Samsung’s latest foldables now official, the spotlight is gradually moving towards Apple. The tech giant is yet to confirm a foldable iPhone, but rumours over the past few months have painted a clear picture of what could be coming. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Everything announced beyond the new foldables and smartwatches

Several leaks suggest that Apple’s first foldable may not simply be another Galaxy Z Fold rival. Here’s what to expect from Apple’s first foldable. Also Read: Enough about the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Flip8: Samsung unveils its first Galaxy Card

Galaxy Z Fold 8-like Design?

Apple is also expected to go with a book-style fold, but the overall design could feel different from Samsung’s usual approach. To be precise, it may go well with the latest Galaxy Z Fold 8-like design ideology. That means, instead of a tall cover screen, reports suggest the foldable iPhone could feature a shorter and wider outer display. Once unfolded, the inner screen is expected to be closer to the size and shape of an iPad mini, making it more comfortable for reading, multitasking and watching videos. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Watch 9 arrive with Snapdragon Wear Elite: Price in India, specs

Another detail that keeps appearing in leaks is the display crease. Apple is said to be working on making it less noticeable, though we’ll only know how successful that effort is once the device becomes official.

Bigger screen, familiar size

Display size

Leaks suggest that a 5.3-inch to 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch to 7.8-inch foldable inner screen. While these numbers are close to Samsung’s Fold series, Apple is reportedly focusing more on the aspect ratio than simply making the display larger.

Cameras could be different from the Pro models

Apple may also make a few changes to the camera setup. Instead of offering three rear cameras like the Pro iPhones, the foldable model is tipped to feature a 48MP main camera and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. Reports also suggest there will be a selfie camera on both the cover display and the inner screen, allowing users to take video calls regardless of which display they’re using.

iOS 27 with foldables

The hardware is only one part of the story. Apple is also expected to make changes to iOS 27 to better support a foldable display. Rumours suggest you may get improved multitasking with side-by-side apps, while some apps could automatically switch to layouts that feel similar to iPadOS whenever the phone is unfolded.

Touch ID could return

One rumour that continues to surface is the return of Touch ID. Instead of Face ID, Apple is expected to use a fingerprint scanner built into the power button. Reports claim this decision is linked to the phone’s slim design, which may not leave enough space for Face ID components on both displays.

iPhone Ultra: When could Apple launch it?

Apple has remained silent about its foldable plans. However, several reports suggest the device could arrive alongside the iPhone 18 series later this year and may carry the iPhone Ultra branding.

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For now, all these details are based on leaks and rumours. But with Samsung’s latest foldables already in the market, Apple is now expected to be the next company everyone will be watching.