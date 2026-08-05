Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra leak hints at slimmer camera module and improved optics

The Samsung next big smartphone could adopt a new camera module. A new report in South Korea suggests that Samsung’s new Galaxy S27 Ultra might use an inkjet printing technique for all three of its rear camera modules, which would allow the camera itself to be thinner and would also boost image quality by minimizing any unwanted light reflections. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro may outshine Ultra in ONE camera area

Samsung has not made any comments on the Galaxy S27 series, but the latest supply chain report indicates the company is continuing to roll out a technology it debuted with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra likely to keep S pen support with digitiser technology

Galaxy S27 camera module could be made thinner with inkjet printing

Samsung Electronics and Samsung Electro-Mechanics are working on the Galaxy S27 series camera modules with an inkjet printing technique, ZDNET Korea reports. The technology is said to substitute some of the light blocking film inside the lens assembly with a matte layer of ink. Also Read: Galaxy S26 launch soon, while Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra leak teases special Snapdragon chip

The matte coating is applied onto the rib surfaces of the camera lenses, which helps to reduce the amount of light reflections occurring within the lenses before they reach the image sensor. This may help minimize popular problems with photography like lens flare and ghosting, producing cleaner images.

In addition to a higher image quality, the production of the lens assembly is said to be thinner, providing Samsung with greater flexibility in future sensor module design.

According to the report, Samsung will be using the inkjet printing technique on one lens element in each of the Galaxy S27 Ultra’s three rear camera modules.

In particular, the tech will be employed in:

L3 Tele lens

L3 Wide lens

L6 Wide lens

Inkjet printing across all rear cameras

The report claims Samsung plans to apply the inkjet printing process to one lens element inside each of the Galaxy S27 Ultra’s three rear camera modules.

Samsung has yet to announce any specifications for the Galaxy S27 series. As per the previous leaks, the Galaxy S27 Ultra will be equipped with a trio of cameras on the back, which include:

200-megapixel primary camera

50-megapixel ultra-wide camera

50-megapixel 5x periscope telephoto camera

It’s also said that the dedicated 3x telephoto camera will be getting dropped, which has been used in some of the Galaxy Ultra before.

This might mean that Samsung will have fewer rear cameras, but the company can count on using high resolution sensors and advanced image processing to ensure the zoom function also works well.

Launch timeline

The Galaxy S27 series is set to be released next year, so there are still no confirmed details of the hardware. Samsung has not commented on the inkjet printing process or any camera changes that were reported.

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Again, as with most early supply chain leaks, the information should not be considered official until Samsung has made an official statement. If the report is true, the Galaxy S27 Ultra’s camera module may be able to boast no camera lens bumps and not compromise on imaging quality, but also help reduce flare and ghosting issues in tough lighting situations.