Apple may launch AI-powered camera AirPods alongside iPhone 18 Pro

Apple may be preparing one of its most unusual AirPods upgrades yet. According to a new report, the tech giant could launch its first camera-equipped AirPods as early as this year, much sooner than earlier rumours suggested. Previous reports had pointed to a 2027 debut, but latest developments indicate that at least one version of the product could arrive alongside Apple’s next iPhone lineup. Also Read: Meta apology on PM Modi video removal row not enough without accountability: IT panel chief

While Apple has not officially confirmed anything, references found in iOS 27 and recent leaks suggest the project is moving ahead faster than expected. Also Read: Buying an M5 MacBook Air? You may have to wait longer, here's why

AirPods with camera: What we know

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is currently testing two camera-equipped AirPods prototypes, internally known as B790 and B798. Among the two, B790 is reportedly much closer to launch. References to this codename have already been spotted inside iOS 27, hinting that Apple has already integrated support for the device into its software. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro to be Apple's most expensive Pro iPhone yet?

If the company’s usual launch timeline remains unchanged, the new AirPods could make their debut during Apple’s September event alongside the next-generation iPhone models.

The second prototype, B798, is still believed to be further away from launch and may arrive in 2027.

These cameras won’t work like your phone’s camera

Before you imagine clicking photos using your AirPods, that’s probably not what Apple has in mind.

Reports suggest the built-in cameras are expected to work more like visual sensors. Instead of taking pictures or recording videos, they would help Siri understand what is happening around the user using Apple’s Visual Intelligence technology.

For example, the AirPods may be able to recognise landmarks, identify everyday objects, read text aloud or answer questions based on what you’re looking at. Earlier reports have also suggested the AI could identify groceries and even recommend recipes.

Several questions still remain

While the idea sounds interesting, there are still plenty of unanswered questions. AirPods are known for their compact design, so adding cameras could make them slightly larger. It is also unclear how users will interact with these sensors. Will users need to turn their heads towards an object for Siri to recognise it, or will Apple use a wider field of view to make the experience more natural?

Privacy is another area that Apple will likely need to address. Wearables with cameras have already sparked discussions around privacy, especially after the launch of smart glasses from other brands. Apple is expected to introduce safeguards if these AirPods make it to consumers.

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AirPods with camera launch timeline

Although Apple has remained silent about the product, multiple leaks now point towards an earlier launch than previously expected. Apple has often introduced major AirPods updates during its September iPhone event, making that the most likely stage if the new earbuds are ready. However, as with every leak, it’s worth taking these reports with a pinch of salt until Apple makes an official announcement.