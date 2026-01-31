Galaxy S26 launch soon, while Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra leak teases special Snapdragon chip

The Galaxy S26 series hasn’t even gone official yet, but leaks have already started talking about what might power Samsung’s flagship two generations ahead. According to recent reports, the future Galaxy S27 Ultra could run on a special, custom-built Snapdragon processor instead of Samsung’s own Exynos chip. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in February 2026 you should watch

If this turns out to be true, Samsung may once again be splitting its flagship lineup between two different chip families, but with a clear focus on Snapdragon for the Ultra model. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch date leaks, and it’s later than usual

A custom Snapdragon just for the Galaxy S27 Ultra

As per the tipster Digital Chat Station, the Galaxy S27 Ultra could use a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset made specifically for Samsung. This wouldn’t be the standard Snapdragon chip everyone else gets, but a tuned version designed for the Ultra phone.

Interestingly, this chip is expected to be manufactured using Samsung’s own 2nm process, not TSMC’s. Qualcomm is reportedly planning to produce its regular Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 with TSMC, while Samsung Foundry may handle this custom Pro variant.

In simple words, the Ultra could get a Snapdragon chip that is both customised and built by Samsung itself.

What about the regular S27 and S27+?

While the Ultra may stick to Snapdragon, the standard Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ models are tipped to switch back to Exynos. Reports point towards a new 2nm Exynos 2600 chip for these two phones. This would mark a return of Exynos to Samsung’s premium phones after several years where many top Galaxy models used only Snapdragon in key markets.

The question is, why Samsung is doing this? There are two big reasons behind this possible move. First, cost and supply. TSMC’s advanced chip manufacturing is getting expensive and heavily booked. By using its own foundry for a custom Snapdragon, Samsung can reduce dependence on TSMC.

Second, performance positioning. Samsung has historically reserved the most powerful and optimised chip for the Ultra model. A custom Snapdragon gives it room to push higher performance, especially for gaming, AI and camera processing.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

However, it’s important to remember that the Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected only in early 2027. None of this is official yet, and plans can change.