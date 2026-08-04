POCO M8 Power launches with massive 8,000mAh battery: Price, specifications and features

POCO has added a new member to its M-series with the launch of the POCO M8 Power in India. It joins the existing POCO M8, which was launched earlier. What’s special about the POCO M8 Power is its battery. The smartphone comes with a massive 8,000mAh battery, which makes it one of the largest batteries available in its price segment. Also Read: August 2026 smartphone launches: 5 phones worth waiting for

Apart from that, the phone also packs a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor and long-term software support. The smartphone is aimed at users looking for a phone with long battery life without compromising on modern features. Here’s everything you need to know about the POCO M8 Power. Also Read: POCO M8 Power, POCO X8 could launch in India soon; expected to rebrand Redmi Note 17 series

POCO M8 Power specifications and features

The POCO M8 Power features a 6.83-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panel supports up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, DCI-P3 colour gamut, TÜV Eye Protection certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It also comes with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. Also Read: Poco C81, C81x launched in India with up to 6300mAh battery: Check price and FULL specs

Under the hood, the smartphone packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset built on a 4nm process. It is paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The phone runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 out of the box. POCO has promised four Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates, making it one of the phones in this segment with longer software support.

For photography, the smartphone features a 50MP AI rear camera, while selfies and video calls are handled by an 8MP front camera. As mentioned before, the biggest talking point of the POCO M8 Power is its 8,000mAh battery. The phone supports 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. POCO claims the battery can last for up to three days on a single charge under typical usage.

The POCO M8 Power also comes with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C and an IR Blaster.

POCO M8 Power price in India and availability

The POCO M8 Power starts at a special launch price of Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The introductory price will be available only for the first 12 hours of the sale. Otherwise, the phone is priced at Rs 24,999 for the base model, while the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage option costs Rs 27,999.

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The smartphone will go on sale starting August 7 at 12 PM via Flipkart. POCO is offering the device in Blaze Orange, Green and Black colour options.