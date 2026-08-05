CMF launches Clip Pro earbuds with AI calling and 32.5-hour battery life

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF has released its open ear true wireless earbuds, the CMF Clip Pro, in global markets. The new earbuds come with 10.8mm dynamic drivers, open-ear design with a clip-on, LDAC audio codec support, AI-powered enhanced call support, and a customizable Smart Dial within the charging case. The earbuds are said to offer up to 10 hours of playback time on a single charge and 32.5 hours of battery life when used with the charging case.

The CMF Clip Pro will hit stores later this month in the US, UK, Japan and other countries around the world. But the company has clarified that the earbuds will not be available for sale in India.

Price

The price of the CMF Clip Pro is:

$99 (approximately Rs 9,400) in the US

GBP 79 (approximately Rs 10,100) in the UK

Available in Dark Grey, Light Grey and Coral colours, the earbuds are offered in a variety of different colours.

The product will go on sale August 15 via Nothing’s official website and select retailers in the U.S., U.K., and Japan. The rollout is planned to expand to more global markets as part of its broader European rollout for September 15.

Open ear with Smart Dial charging case

The CMF Clip Pro is an open-ear clip on the ear with a three-point support system to distribute pressure evenly around the ear. The company claims that the C-shaped bridge is made of a flexible titanium wire and soft materials to ensure comfort and durability during extended time spent listening.

It has one of the stand out features called Smart Dial inside the charging case. Users can play music, adjust volume, answer calls, and more with supported functions without having to pick up their smartphone. There are also hands-on controls on each earbud.

Wi-Fi Direct and Hi-Res Audio (LDAC) support

On the audio side, the earbuds sport 10.8mm dynamic drivers that feature TPU and LCP diaphragms. They have a frequency response range of 20Hz – 40,000Hz and are Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified.

The following codecs are supported by Bluetooth:

LDAC

AAC

SBC

In addition, Static Spatial Audio, five preset EQ modes, a custom EQ option and its proprietary Malleus algorithm are included, which enables to enhance bass while reducing treble distortion.

AI-powered calling features

The CMF Clip Pro has four microphones—two on each earbud—ensuring better voice pickup.

The earbuds feature a VPU-powered call processing system and Elephant Sound AI for improved voice clarity during calls. The other thing is a Sound Seal function which is meant to lower sound leakage, which can be fine-tuned via the companion app, Nothing X.

Compatible with Bluetooth 5.4 and Nothing X app

Earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.4 and Bluetooth Low Energy. Other connectivity options:

Dual-device connection

Google Fast Pair

Microsoft Swift Pair

Low-latency mode

You can use the Nothing X app to upgrade the firmware, control connected devices, change the touch controls and Smart Dial settings, find misplaced earbuds with Find My Earbuds, and set up gesture controls.

Shortcuts can also be assigned to ChatGPT or Nothing AI News on the compatible Nothing smartphones.

The earbuds support Android 5.1 and higher, on the other hand, and iOS 13 and higher.

Longer battery life and durability

The earbuds come with a 60mAh battery on each side and a 475mAh battery in the case.

The earbuds offer, says CMF:

Up to 10 hours of playback on one charge

Total playback up to 32.5 hours with the charging case

Up to 36 hours in Long Battery Life mode

Talk Time: up to 6.5 hours on a single charge

The charging case comes with up to 25 hours of talk time.

There’s a USB port on the charging case, and the case also boasts 10-minute fast charging that should provide up to four hours of music time.

The earbuds are also dust and splash resistant with an IP54 rating, and the charging case is splash resistant (IPX2).

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The CMF Clip Pro adds some premium features like LDAC, AI powered calling and an all-new Smart Dial case, but despite its upscale look and feel Indian users will have to wait in the queue for the launch of the earbuds in the country as of now there are no plans to launch the earbuds in India.