Google brings Gemini in Classroom to younger students with AI-powered study features

Google is expanding Gemini in Classroom to K-12 and higher education students of all ages, making its AI-powered study features accessible to a much wider audience. The rollout begins on August 10, 2026, allowing eligible students to use Gemini directly within Google Classroom to create study materials, practice quizzes, flashcards, and more.

The update builds on Google’s AI education efforts that began last year when Gemini was introduced for educators to simplify lesson planning. Google later expanded the feature to higher education students aged 18 and above. With the latest announcement, schools can now offer these AI-powered learning tools to younger students as well, provided access has been enabled by their administrators.

Students can create flashcards, quizzes and study guides

A new Gemini tab inside Google Classroom lets students interact with their course content in more meaningful ways. Instead of manually preparing revision material, students can use AI to generate:

Flashcards based on class materials

Practice quizzes tailored to their coursework

Interactive study guides

Audio overviews

Infographics and visual summaries through Gemini Notebook

Students who have access to Gemini Notebook can sync teacher-provided learning materials directly into the notebook, making it easier to generate AI-powered study resources without uploading files manually.

Gemini now understands classroom context

One of the biggest additions is contextual AI assistance.

Google has updated the starter prompts inside the Gemini tab so they can automatically use information from Google Classroom. When a student selects a prompt, they can choose a specific class and assignment.

Gemini will then reference:

Assignment title

Teacher instructions

Classroom materials

Curriculum content

This means students no longer need to repeatedly copy assignment details into Gemini. The AI already understands the academic context and provides responses that are more relevant to what they’re studying.

Learn with Gemini arrives on Classroom homepage

Google is also introducing Learn with Gemini on the redesigned Classroom homepage.

Students who hover over assignments listed under Due Soon will see the new option. Selecting it provides guided learning assistance, including:

Personalized study guides

Practice quizzes

Flashcards

Step-by-step learning support based on classroom content

The feature aims to help students prepare for assignments and exams without leaving Google Classroom.

Who can use the new Gemini features?

The update is available only for schools where administrators have enabled the required AI services.

Students must meet all of the following conditions:

Be assigned the Student role in Google Classroom.

Belong to an Organizational Unit (OU) or group where Gemini in Classroom is turned on.

Have access to either the Gemini app, Gemini Notebook, or both, depending on the feature being used.

Google notes that students do not need both Gemini and Gemini Notebook enabled to see the Gemini tab. However, individual AI capabilities will depend on which services administrators have activated.

Administrators can also disable Gemini specifically for users under 18 by placing them in a separate Organizational Unit and turning the feature off for that group.

Rollout timeline and availability

Google says the rollout will begin on August 10, 2026, for web users across both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. Mobile support will start rolling out on August 17, 2026.

The feature will be available globally in all Google Classroom-supported languages where Gemini is currently supported.

Gemini in Classroom is available for institutions using Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, and Education Plus editions.

Google reminds students to verify AI responses

Alongside the expansion, Google has reiterated that AI-generated content should always be reviewed before use. Students are encouraged to verify information and refine AI-generated outputs to ensure they align with classroom requirements, teacher expectations, and local academic policies.

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The move reflects Google’s continued push to integrate generative AI into education while keeping administrators in control of how and where these tools are deployed.