Samsung Galaxy S23 FE live images, wireless charging speed leaked

Samsung uses the FE or Fan Edition devices as an extension to its flagship phones but at an affordable price. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is supposed to be the upcoming device in this lineup, and we already have live images and wireless charging speeds leaked on the web.

Before this one, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been a popular device. Now, with the S23 FE, Samsung could be giving us another flagship-grade device at a good price. However, the leaks about the S23 FE are not really confidence inspiring.

Firstly, the live photo leaked on the wireless power consortium website shows only the front of the phone. Secondly, the listing shows that the device is coming with 4.4-watt wireless charging, which is a really slow charging speed by 2023 standards.

However, if we take the S21 FE and the regular Galaxy S21, then we can make an educated guess about the looks and design of the S23 FE. It is safe to assume that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will look the same as the standard S23. There can be different camera sensors but in the same layout as the S23.

The current FE device has a Gorilla Glass Victus on the front, a metal frame on the sides, and a plastic back panel. We can expect a similar treatment on the S23 FE for Samsung to keep the cost under check. Coming back to the charging point, the current S23 is coming with 15-watt wireless charging.

The same phone can receive 45-watt wired charging, so it will take twice the time to charge wirelessly. The online listing says that the S23 FE wireless charging is capped at 4.4 watts. So if it takes 2 hours to charge a Samsung phone wirelessly at 15 watts, then the 4.4-watt speed only means you’ll have to leave the device overnight to get it juiced up by morning.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE rumoured specifications

The Galaxy S23 FE could get a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole, 12MP front camera. It could come with either an Exynos chip or a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Current rumours suggest 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

In the camera department, the S23 FE could pack a 50MP main shooter, along with a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. Listings show a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, and the recent listing now says it could also get 4.4-watt wireless charging.

However, these are just rumours, and we should take them with a grain of salt. The S23 FE surfacing online means that the company is close to finishing up the formalities before the phone is formally released. Considering the S21 FE’s value package, we can expect the S23 FE to also be a value-for-money device.