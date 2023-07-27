Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may have just been confirmed

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has been in rumours for a while. It is expected to come out as the next Fan Edition phone in the company’s stables after it skipped a similar edition for last year’s Galaxy S22. Before rumours could die down, Samsung has reportedly confirmed that the Galaxy S23 FE might happen later this year.

According to Android Authority, a Samsung representative has confirmed that a new Galaxy FE model is coming soon. “There is an FE-sized gap between the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy S23, isn’t there?” the report quoted Justin Hume, vice president of mobile for Samsung South Africa, as saying. While Hume did not explicitly confirm the Galaxy S23 FE, his statement hints at nothing but that possibility.

Over the last few years, Samsung has launched Fan Edition models of its flagship phones. These phones share many specifications with the flagship phones, but owing to lower prices, come with a few trade-offs. In the case of Galaxy S23 FE, there could be similarities between the upcoming phone and the Galaxy S23. We already have several leaks and rumours, including renders, to get an idea of what the Galaxy S23 FE will be like.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications

Previous rumours have pointed out that the Galaxy S23 FE will pack a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole in the centre, inside which there may be a 12MP camera. It may come with an Exynos 2200 processor, according to the listing on the Geekbench benchmarking website. However, a few reports have suggested there could be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset inside the Galaxy S23 FE. You could expect the phone to come in RAM and storage configurations of 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. On the back of the Galaxy S23 FE, there could be a 50MP main camera, along with a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. The phone could feature a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.