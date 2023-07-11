Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate.

Samsung has announced the launch of a new variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G. The new variant is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 based on 5nm technology.

The smartphone is also available in new Navy colour with a haze finish. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price and availability in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available in five colours including Navy, Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite and will be priced at Rs 49,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase from July 11, 2023, via Samsung.com, and retail stores.

Interested buyers can also take advantage of the 15-month no-cost EMI option and own the smartphone at Rs 3,334 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications

CPU, Storage and Operating system

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 based on 5nm technology and Adreno 660 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and runs Android 13 out of the box.

Display

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate and AI-based blue light control for dynamic scrolling experience.

Battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with a 4500mAh battery and has wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0. In addition to this, the smartphone supports 25W Super-Fast charging that charges 50 percent in 30 minutes, as per the company’s claim.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a triple camera set-up on the rear. It has a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 12MP wide lens and an 8MP Telephoto lens. The smartphone has also got a 32MP front camera for selfies.

The camera system comes with Dual Recording, Portrait Mode, Enhanced Night Mode, 3X optical zoom and 30X Space Zoom.

Design

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has an aluminium frame and 7.9mm-thick body and it measures 155.7mm in height and 74.5mm in width. The smartphone weighs 177g and comes protected with Gorilla Glass Victus and an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistant.

In addition to this, the smartphone has 5G, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Knox Security.