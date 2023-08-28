Reliance AGM 2023: Reliance Industries hosted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in India today. At the event, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Akash Ambani, and Reliance Industries Limited President Kiran Thomas announced Jio Smart Home Services, which the company says will redefine “how we experience and manage our homes”. “Jio Smart Home is anchored by our robust and extensive home broadband offerings. Our extensive Jio Fiber service already serves over 10 million customers, with hundreds of thousands more getting connected each month. And now, with Jio AirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to over 200 million homes and other premises,” Akash Ambani said while making the announcement.

Everything you need to know about Jio Smart Home Services

Reliance Jio’s Jio Smart Home Services includes three major components: Jio AirFibre, which is the company’s broadband service; Set-top-box; and the Jio Home app that will act as one point access for controlling all the connected devices, Jio apps and broadband connectivity.

Jio AirFibre

Jio AirFibre will provide home broadband connectivity to the user, which will give them access to real-time applications such as large-screen multiplayer cloud gaming, generation of Internet-connected devices with cloud and edge computing. “For this we are working very closely with our partners, HP and Google. This expands the reach of innovative digital solutions, ranging from entertainment, to health, to education, to finance and much more,” Thomas during the event.

Jio Set-top box

The Jio Set-Top box, as the Reliance Industries Limited President, explained is the gateway that will let users access content from TV channels to the OTT platform, to large-screen games, and digital applications among other things. The company said that the Set-Top Box supports Jio apps like JioCinema and JioTV+, along with leading global and Indian streaming apps.

Jio Home smartphone app

The Jio Home smartphone, as mentioned before, will enable users to manage their home Wi-Fi network, set parental controls, receive suggestions on troubleshooting among others. “Jio Home smartphone app you can easily manage your home network. You can set parental controls, strengthen network security, troubleshoot issues, and even receive suggestions for Wi-Fi extenders if parts of your home have poor Wi-Fi coverage,” Thomas said on the occasion.

“Jio Smart Home is an entire ecosystem. Imagine a seamlessly connected home where multiple devices and digital services work harmoniously. Jio Smart Home makes this possible, and this opens up a world of possibilities,” he added.

The app will include Jio’s AI-driven Proactive Quality Monitoring feature that will automatically optimise users’ Wi-Fi connectivity based on their usage patterns and prevent most issues preemptively. “We are also committed to digital security, and we prevent untrusted traffic from entering your home network. And using the Jio Home app, you can easily manage, grant, or restrict Wi-Fi access, both for the people in the home and also for visitors,” he added.

To put it simply, the Jio Home app, just like Amazon’s Alexa app will let users monitor and control connected smart home devices including smart cameras, their JioFibre connectivity and let them access their Jio apps and photos easily. In addition to this, the Jio Smart Home app will include an eRemote for the Jio Set-Top Box. It will also let users to use their smartphones as a gamepad for the Set-Top box.

It is worth noting that while these features are already available in the Jio Home app, it will soon get support for multi-video picture-in-picture mode (PiP), multi-lingual support for Indian languages, Jio Home photo feature.