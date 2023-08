JioBharat Plan

Jio offers two recharge plans for the JioBharat feature phone. There is a Rs 123 recharge plan that offers 0.5GB data per day for 28 days and a complementary subscription to JioCinema and JioSaavn. The other plan is for Rs 1234, which offers 0.5GB data per day for 336 days with the same complementary benefits as Rs 123 recharge plan.