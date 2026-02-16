Inside India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi to global CEOs - what happened on day 1

Written By Divya
Published By: Divya|
Published: Feb 16, 2026, 11:52 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The February 16–20 event brings together delegates from 40+ countries, global leaders, startups, and researchers.
Spread across 7,000+ square meters with multiple arenas, the summit features over 600 startups, 300 pavilions, and live demos focused on people, planet, and progress.
After the inauguration, PM Modi visited exhibition stalls, interacted with founders and companies, and reviewed emerging AI solutions shaping India’s growing tech ecosystem.
Akash Ambani briefed the Prime Minister on Jio’s AI ecosystem, including Jio AI Stack, Sanskriti AI, Arogya AI, Shiksha, and AI Home, with live demonstrations at the pavilion.
Industry leaders highlighted India’s progress in language models like Sarvam, suggesting these platforms could help make AI more accessible across diverse markets.
NPCI introduced the UPI One World wallet for international delegates, enabling real-time payments without requiring an Indian bank account or mobile number.
Ottonomy unveiled a Made-in-India autonomous delivery ecosystem featuring Level-4 robots, smart storage points, and drone logistics.
Speakers focused on balancing AI’s benefits and risks, with discussions around healthcare, education, governance, and employability. Many experts noted AI will transform jobs rather than eliminate them.
