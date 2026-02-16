comscore
हिंदी
  • Home
  • Photo Gallery
  • Inside India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi to global CEOs - what happened on day 1

Inside India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi to global CEOs - what happened on day 1

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 opened with global participation, major tech showcases, and policy discussions at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Here is all that happened on Day 1.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Feb 16, 2026, 11:52 PM (IST)

  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
Modizoom icon
18

PM Modi Inaugurates Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The February 16–20 event brings together delegates from 40+ countries, global leaders, startups, and researchers.

AI summitzoom icon
28

Expo At A Massive Scale

Spread across 7,000+ square meters with multiple arenas, the summit features over 600 startups, 300 pavilions, and live demos focused on people, planet, and progress.

PM Modi At AI summitzoom icon
38

PM Explores Startup Stalls

After the inauguration, PM Modi visited exhibition stalls, interacted with founders and companies, and reviewed emerging AI solutions shaping India’s growing tech ecosystem.

Jio at AI summitzoom icon
48

Jio showcases its AI stack

Akash Ambani briefed the Prime Minister on Jio’s AI ecosystem, including Jio AI Stack, Sanskriti AI, Arogya AI, Shiksha, and AI Home, with live demonstrations at the pavilion.

Sarvam Aizoom icon
58

Sarvam: India s Language AI Model

Industry leaders highlighted India’s progress in language models like Sarvam, suggesting these platforms could help make AI more accessible across diverse markets.

UPIzoom icon
68

UPI One World Rolled Out

NPCI introduced the UPI One World wallet for international delegates, enabling real-time payments without requiring an Indian bank account or mobile number.

Ottonomyzoom icon
78

Autonomous Delivery Debut

Ottonomy unveiled a Made-in-India autonomous delivery ecosystem featuring Level-4 robots, smart storage points, and drone logistics.

AIzoom icon
88

What else AI Policy, Jobs And Future Talks

Speakers focused on balancing AI’s benefits and risks, with discussions around healthcare, education, governance, and employability. Many experts noted AI will transform jobs rather than eliminate them.