  • Jio AirFiber 5G Wi-Fi service to launch on Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

Jio AirFiber 5G Wi-Fi service to launch on Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

Reliance Jio will announce the launch of its first home Wi-Fi service called Jio AirFiber on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi next month.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Aug 28, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

Jio AirFiber will be introduced next month
Jio AirFiber will be introduced next month

Jio AirFiber, Reliance Jio’s first fixed wireless home Wi-Fi service that uses the company’s 5G network, will launch on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on September 19. At the Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting, chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that the upcoming 5G Wi-Fi service uses Jio’s pan-India 5G network and advanced wireless technology to “bypass the need for last-mile fibre.” With Jio AirFiber, the company, which has surpassed 200 million connections in a short time, is aiming to expand to 150,000 connections per day, representing a ten-fold increase in connections. Jio’s upcoming service will take on Airtel Xstream AirFiber, which was launched as India’s first home 5G Wi-Fi service earlier this month.

Developing…

Author Name | Shubham Verma

