Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro Plus coming to India on June 8

Realme has announced the launch date for its next number series. The Realme 11 series, which recently debuted in China, is coming to India on June 8. The company said it will launch the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro Plus smartphones in India. The Realme 11, which also debuted alongside the Pro models, is likely not a part of the launch.

The announcement for the launch date comes days after Realme roped in Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador. That means SRK will promote the upcoming Realme 11 Pro series phones. But there is more to the phones than being endorsed. The design on the Realme 11 is the most premium on the company's number series phones by far, which most customers may find appealing.

Ahead of the launch next month, Realme has put up some teasers on the company website. While these teasers reveal some features of the upcoming phones, we are already familiar with the full specifications. Since both phones are already on sale in China we know what they pack.

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro Plus specifications

The Realme 11 Pro series includes two smartphones, the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro Plus, and they share some specifications. The Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro Plus come with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with support for a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 950 nits. The panel also supports HDR10+. Both phones are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor coupled with a Mali G68 GPU. It will work in tandem with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage to offer a high-grade performance. You also get Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an in-display fingerprint sensor on both phones.

Away from the similarities, there are some differences between the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro Plus, as well. For instance, the rear cameras on both phones are different. The 11 Pro comes with a 100MP main camera with support for optical image stabilisation and a 2MP macro camera, while the 11 Pro Plus uses a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Both phones also have different selfie cameras. While the 11 Pro has a 16MP selfie camera, the 11 Pro Plus features a 32MP camera for selfies. While both Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro Plus have a 4870mAh battery, the former supports 67W fast charging technology and the latter has 100W fast charging technology for its battery.