Realme 11 Pro 5G to be available in India starting today: Check details

Realme launched the Realme 11 Pro series smartphones in India last week. The series includes two smartphones — the Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G and the Realme 11 Pro 5G. Of these, the Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G went on sale in the country earlier this week. Today, the company is making the Realme 11 Pro 5G smartphone available to interested buyers in the country.

Interested buyers will be able to buy the Realme Pro 5G in India starting 12PM via realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline across the country.

As the Realme 11 Pro 5G goes on sale in the country, take a look at its pricing and its top deals.

Realme 11 Pro 5G India price and top offers

As far as pricing is concerned, the Realme 11 Pro 5G comes in Sunrise Beige and Astral Black colour variants. It starts at Rs 23,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, Rs 24,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and Rs 27,999 for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

As a part of the launch offer, Realme is offering a discount of Rs 1,500 on the 8+128GB variant of the Realme 11 Pro 5G. With this, the effective price of the 8+128GB variant of the Realme 11 Pro 5G will reduce to Rs 22,499. In addition to this, the company is offering up to Rs 1,500 off on exchange, and up to six months of no-cost EMI option on realme.com and on Flipkart. Realme says that interested buyers will be able to avail six months of no-cost EMI and up to 12 months of EMI in the company’s stores. These offers are available for the 8+128GB variant of the phone.

For the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variant of the Realme 11 Pro 5G, the company is offering up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on realme.com and Flipkart, and up to Rs 500 off on exchange through realme’s website. Additionally, interested buyers will be able to avail six Months of no-cost EMI and up to 12 months of EMI at Realme’s retail stores.

Realme 11 Pro 5G specifications

The Realme 11 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7-inch curved screen OLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. It runs the Realme UI 4. In terms of the camera, the phone has a 100MP OIS ProLight Camera with Ultra Clear Mode and a 2MP portrait camera at the back and a 16MP camera in the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SUPERVOOC charger.