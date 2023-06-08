Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

Realme today introduced its next-generation flagship smartphone series, that is, the Realme 11 Pro 5G series in India. This smartphone series has been designed in partnership with the Gucci designer, Matteo Menotto, and it includes two devices — the Realme 11 Pro 5G and the Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G. Both the smartphones are almost, barring a couple of minor difference, which you can check out here. On the sidelines of the launch of the company’s newest flagship smartphones, we sat down for a conversation with Realme founder and CEO Sky Li to understand the philosophy that the company has adopted this year for its Realme 11 Pro series and talk about a bunch of topics including its future plans 5G, AIoT and even the foldables — something the company has teased in the past. Also Read - Realme launches Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G in India: Check price, specs, availability

During our conversation, Li also elaborated on the company’s focus at the moment. Here are snippets of our conversation with him. Also Read - Realme 11 Pro series India launch today: How to watch the Livestream, What to expect

On Realme 11 Pro 5G series’ design

Realme, as mentioned before, has partnered with former Gucci designer Matteo Menotto for the Realme 11 Pro series. For the Sunrise Beige variant of the device, Menotto has drawn inspiration from the city of Milan. The design focuses on the time when the sunlight falls on the city’s old architectural buildings in a pale golden hue. Instead of using a metallic or a glass back, the designer has used vegan leather to provide the phone a more premium appeal. Talking about the design, the Realme founder said that it aims to deliver his ‘artistic vision’ in a smartphone.

“This collaboration aims to bring the sophistication and craftsmanship associated with leading luxury brands to young individuals worldwide,” he told Techlusive.

Why MediaTek?

Both the Realme 11 Pro 5G and the Realme Pro Plus 5G are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 system-on-chip. During our conversation, Li also touched upon the subject of opting for MediaTek chipsets over Qualcomm processors. Li told Techlusive that collaborating with MediaTek has enabled it to customise the series better. He also said that opting for MediaTek chipsets has also enabled the company to strike a balance between performance and value.

“Collaborating with MediaTek has enabled us to optimize the Realme 11 Pro series for a wide range of applications, including gaming, photography, and overall system efficiency. The chipset’s integration with our software ensures a smooth and responsive user interface, enhancing the overall performance of the device,” he said.

“This partnership has allowed us to strike a balance between performance and value, ensuring that our customers receive exceptional devices that don’t compromise on quality or accessibility,” he added.

On plans of bringing 5G smartphones at a price of under Rs 10,000

At the moment, Realme offer one device — the Realme 9i 5G — that is priced under Rs 15,000. When asked about the company’s plans of launching a 5G phone under Rs 10,000, Li didn’t exactly confirm or deny any plans. But he did point out that the company offers ample offers so that a smartphone is well within the budget for many buyers.

“We continuously evaluate the market and consumer demands to offer products that meet their evolving needs. We understand the importance of affordability and accessibility, and we are committed to providing the best value to our users,” Li said.

“In line with our commitment to making our products accessible to everyone, we offer various consumer-friendly initiatives such as EMI options and instant discounts. These initiatives aim to remove barriers and ensure that our products are within reach of a wider audience,” he added.

On 5G smartphones and use cases in India

Talking about the future of 5G in India beyond smartphones and gaming, the Realme founder expressed his optiming in the role the 5G technology will play in revolutionising various sectors and enhance public services.

Some of the key use cases that Li envisions in the public domain are:

“• Smart Cities: 5G networks can enable the development of smart cities by supporting advanced infrastructure, efficient traffic management systems, intelligent energy grids, and real-time monitoring of public spaces.

• Healthcare: 5G can bring substantial improvements to healthcare services by facilitating telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and augmented reality (AR)-enabled surgeries, thereby ensuring better accessibility, faster response times, and improved patient outcomes.

• Education: With 5G connectivity, students can benefit from immersive virtual and augmented reality experiences, live streaming of classes, and interactive learning platforms, enabling a more engaging and inclusive educational environment.

• Public Safety: 5G can play a crucial role in enhancing public safety through advanced video surveillance, real-time analytics, and faster emergency response systems, helping to create safer communities.

• Industrial Automation: 5G’s low latency and high bandwidth can revolutionize industrial processes, enabling real-time monitoring and control of machinery, robotics, and automated systems, leading to increased productivity and operational efficiency.”

On Realme’s plans in AIoT domain

Talking about the role that 5G will play in home automation and AIoT space, Li said that the company was working on expanding its AIoT lineup in India.

“We are committed to expanding our AIoT product lineup and advancing their development in India, to empower users with seamless connectivity and intelligent experiences. Stay tuned,” he said.

On Realme’s plans of launching a foldable phone

When asked about the possibility of launching a foldable phone, which the company has teased several times in the past, the Realme CEO said that while he and company were aware about the rising interest in the foldables, the company is focused on its key strengths at the moment and that the company will take a measured approach in this regard.

“While we are cognizant of the interest in foldable phones, we believe that it is important to stay focused on our core strengths and bring products that provide real value to our customers. We assure you that our team is actively working on delivering a device that encompasses our brand’s commitment to technology, innovation, and leap-forward technology,” he told Techlusive.