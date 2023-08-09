Realme 11x 5G, the latest addition to the Realme 11 series, is expected to launch soon in India, according to a new report. The smartphone will join the Realme 11 4G, Realme 11 5G, Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G models that have been launched earlier this year in various markets.

The report claims that the Realme 11x 5G will be available in two RAM and storage configurations and two colour options. The specifications and features of the Realme 11x 5G are not known yet, but it is likely to be similar to the other Realme 11 models.

The report by Appuals, citing unnamed sources, states that the Realme 11x 5G will be launched in India soon and will come in two variants: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The smartphone will also offer two colour options: Midnight Black and Purple Dawn. The report does not mention the price or the exact launch date of the Realme 11x 5G.

The Realme 11 series consists of several models that have been launched in different regions. The Realme 11 4G was launched in Vietnam, while the Realme 11 5G was launched in China and Taiwan. The Realme 11 Pro models were unveiled globally earlier this year.

The Realme 11 Pro models are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoCs and a 5000mAh battery pack with 67W fast charging support. These models get a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC fast charging. It features 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) curved displays and runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 skin out-of-the-box. The Realme 11 Pro models are available in India in various RAM, storage options and colours.

The Realme 11 Pro 5G has three variants in India: the one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 23,999, the one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs. 24,999, and the one with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs. 27,999. The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G has two variants: the one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs. 27,999, and the one with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs. 29,999. Both Pro models come in three colours: Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige.

The Realme 11 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and has 8GB RAM and a storage option of 256GB. It also has a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support and features a 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display. The Realme 11 5G is offered in two colour options in Taiwan.

The Realme 11x 5G is expected to be similar to the other Realme 11 models in terms of design and performance. However, the exact specifications and features of the smartphone are yet to be revealed by the company. It is also not clear if the Realme 11x 5G will be launched in other markets apart from India.